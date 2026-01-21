Railway Gala to Showcase Historic Steam and Diesel Locomotives

Tickets have gone on sale for the highly-anticipated Llangollen and Corwen Railway’s Branch Line Gala.

The three day event which will run from Friday 10 April to Sunday 12 April 2026 will feature a full timetable of passenger services, visiting locomotives and a programme of additional attractions, with organisers aiming to recreate the feel of a traditional branch line railway.

The 2026 gala will include a mix of steam and diesel locomotives, with visiting Great Western Railway Small Prairie No 4555 among the headline attractions. Built in 1924, the locomotive will return to the Dee Valley for the first time since September 1964, when it worked a special rail tour for the Talyllyn Railway AGM.

During its working life, No 4555 was allocated to sheds at Machynlleth and Pwllheli and operated along the Cambrian Coast, giving it historic links to mid and north Wales.

The visiting engine will operate alongside locomotives from the railway’s home fleet, including GWR Pannier Tank No 7754 and 2-8-0 heavy freight locomotive No 3802. The gala will also mark the final running days of visiting diesel-hydraulic Class 14 D9525. A second guest locomotive is expected to be announced next week.

Visitors will also be able to see Small Prairie No 5532, a sister locomotive to No 4555, which is currently under restoration at Llangollen. The engine, which has never run in preservation, will be on display at the railway’s Motive Power Depot during guided shed tours.

Gala tickets will include unlimited travel across the line, allowing passengers to hop on and off trains at all stations. The timetable will be supplemented by brake van rides, offering visitors a chance to travel in freight train brake vans.

Additional activities across the weekend will include station stalls, a free heritage bus service between Wrexham, Ruabon and Llangollen, and live music on Saturday evening, with folk and Americana singer Chris Greve performing at Llangollen station.

Tickets

Catering and refreshment facilities will be available at several stations along the line, including bars, tea rooms and hot food outlets.

Adult tickets range from £36 for one day, £65 for two days, and £86 for all three days, while children’s tickets start at £6 for one day, £10 for two days, and £15 for all three days. Dogs are permitted for a small additional charge of £3.

Iain Ross, Event Organiser for the Branch Line Gala, said: “Branch line galas are all about atmosphere, variety and running trains the way they were meant to be run, and that is exactly what we are planning for April 2026.

“With an outstanding mix of Great Western steam, visiting diesel power and intensive services along the full length of the line, this gala will showcase the Llangollen and Corwen Railway at its very best. I have been involved with our railway from a very early age, and I am delighted to be so heavily involved in this amazing showcase for our railway.

“The final running days of Class 14 D9525 make this event particularly special, and we are delighted to be welcoming the 1924-built Small Prairie No 4555 back to the Dee Valley for the first time in more than sixty years. With its strong links to Machynlleth and Pwllheli on the Cambrian Coast, it feels entirely at home in North Wales.

“Importantly, we want this to be an event that families can enjoy together, with children’s tickets available from just £6 and unlimited train travel included, making it great value for a full day out.

“Add in brake van rides, live music, heritage buses, shed tours and great food and drink across the railway, and there will be something for everyone, whether you are a dedicated enthusiast or visiting for the first time.”

Tickets and more information about the event can be found here.