Railway heritage of Fishguard Harbour celebrated at event

An event is set to take place this weekend which celebrates the history of Fishguard Harbour railway and port.

South West Wales Connected Community Rail Partnership (SWWC CRP) is set to collaborate with Stena Line to host the heritage event with support from Fishguard community run heritage centre.

‘Ein Hanes – Our History’, will take place on the afternoon of Saturday 18 October at the Stena Line ferry terminal, bringing together local voices, stories and history to highlight the importance of the railway and port to the region.

This event is part of the nationwide Railway 200 celebrations, marking 200 years of the modern railway. The event is free to attend, thanks to funding from Transport for Wales (TfW) and Great Western Railway.

The day will feature a lively programme of talks, with contributions from local authors, historians and commentators of all ages, including short story slots for residents to share their own memories.

Schedule

Alongside the talks, there will be:

A brand-new exhibition exploring the history of the railway and port

Model railway layouts showcasing West Wales modelling

Live ‘in situ’ theatre performances, with actors in early 1900s costume bringing history to life

Music from local musicians and prizes for the best visitor costumes

Stalls will feature local products, such as history books, vintage sweets, and apothecary items from nearby shops. Refreshments will be served in a volunteer-run café, operating on a donation basis, with proceeds supporting charitable outreach.

Philip Merchant, Project Officer at SWWC CRP said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the foundational contributions of the railway visionaries coming to West Wales and the subsequent building of the significant port which opened up a gateway to Ireland and America!”

Shared heritage

A spokesperson for Stena Line said: “Stena Line is proud to support the railway heritage event at Fishguard Harbour by providing our facilities for this important celebration of history and transport. We believe in preserving our shared heritage and connecting communities, and we look forward to welcoming visitors as they explore the rich legacy of rail travel at the harbour.”

Dr Louise Moon, TfW’s Railway 200 Programme Lead said: “This year has seen events and activities take place across Wales and borders, and we are delighted to have one focusing on the important story of Fishguard Harbour. It is great to see railway heritage bringing communities together, and for more stories about our railway past to get the recognition that they deserve.”

Visitors are encouraged to travel to the terminal by train from Fishguard & Goodwick and beyond, making the journey part of the experience. With parking at the ferry terminal limited, attendees are encouraged to arrive by train, on foot, by bike or through car sharing.

If you would like further information or have a story to tell or historical photographs or memorabilia, please e-mail [email protected]