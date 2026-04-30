Railway line upgrades planned this May to prepare for new trains and improve reliability

Rail engineering work is to be carried out this May on the Cambrian line in preparation for new trains entering service later this year.

Passengers are advised of temporary service changes while Network Rail carries out essential infrastructure improvements ahead of new trains entering service later this year.

Rail passengers travelling between mid-Wales and the Borders this May are encouraged to plan ahead, as essential engineering works will affect services between Aberystwyth, Shrewsbury, Llandrindod and Hereford.

Network Rail will carry out infrastructure improvements on the Cambrian line between Shrewsbury, Aberystwyth and Machynlleth from Friday 8 May until Friday 22 May.

Services between Llandrindod, Hereford and Shrewsbury will be affected on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 May

The work is important to prepare the Cambrian line for the introduction of Class 197 trains on the Cambrian line later this year.

These modern trains have already been welcomed by passengers across the Wales and Borders network, offering enhanced comfort and capacity.

The programme has been carefully planned to minimise disruption, with the line set to fully reopen in time for the May half term. These essential upgrades will help maintain a safe and reliable railway for both passenger and freight services in the future.

The work will include:

Track renewal at Montgomery

Level crossing renewals at Llanidloes Road, Caersws and Llanbadarn Fawr

Bridge refurbishment work in Shrewsbury

Land and drainage improvements near Dol-y-Bont, Fronfraith and Llanbadarn

General maintenance and vegetation management across multiple locations

Colin Lea, Planning and Performance Director at Transport for Wales said, “We know this will be a disruptive period for customers travelling across mid-Wales and the borders, and we’d like to thank everyone for their patience while these essential improvements are carried out.

“With different sections of the railway closed on different days between 8 and 22 May, it’s really important that customers travelling between Aberystwyth, Pwllheli, Shrewsbury, Hereford and Llandrindod plan ahead and check their journey before travelling, using our website or app.

“These upgrades are a vital step towards introducing our brand-new Class 197 trains on the Cambrian line later this year, which will bring improved comfort and capacity for customers.”

During this period TfW has organised rail replacement buses to ensure customers can continue to travel, including dedicated services to support local schools and colleges along the affected routes.

Gwyn Rees, Programme Director at Network Rail Wales and Borders, said, “These essential upgrades will help us maintain a safe and reliable railway for passengers and freight services across mid Wales. We’ve carefully planned this work to minimise disruption wherever possible with the line due to fully reopen in time for the May half term.

“We’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we carry out these important improvements.”

For the latest travel information visit www.tfw.wales