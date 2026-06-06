Railway station gets new art installation celebrating 200 years of modern railway

Nation.Cymru Staff

Pupils from an Additional Learning Needs (ALN) school in north Wales have unveiled a colourful mosaic installation at a local railway station to mark 200 years of the modern railway.

The students from Ysgol Y Gogarth worked alongside local artist Mel Roberts of Mazin Mosaics, teachers and support staff to create colourful mosaic panels.

The pieces were inspired by their experiences of travelling on the Conwy Valley Line, the history of the railway, and the places and landmarks that make this part of North Wales so memorable.

Over 12 weekly art sessions, funded by Transport for Wales, the students explored design, colour, texture and storytelling while developing skills, building confidence and working together.

The public art will now be permanently displayed at Llandudno railway station for passengers, visitors and the local community.

Mel Roberts of Mazin Mosaics said: “Working with the pupils and staff of Ysgol Y Gogarth, and Karen (Community Rail Officer) has been a fulfilling and fun experience.

“From the outset, the pupils have been engaged, eager to learn and have grown in confidence in both working together and in their mosaic making skills. They should be proud, as I am, of the beautiful mosaics.”

Janine Tennant-Jones, a teacher at Ysgol Y Gogarth, said: “Being part of this project has been a truly enriching and meaningful learning experience for our learners.

“It has provided authentic opportunities for young people to develop their creativity, confidence and collaboration skills while engaging with their local area and cynefin in a purposeful and inclusive way.

“At Ysgol Y Gogarth, we are committed to ensuring all learners can contribute, belong and thrive within their community.

“This project reflects the aspirations of the Curriculum for Wales by supporting enthusiastic, creative and ambitious learners to play an active role in society through a real and lasting community project.

“We are incredibly proud of our learners and the legacy they have created for the wider community to enjoy at Llandudno railway station for years to come.”

The project, which has been funded by Transport for Wales and delivered by the Conwy Valley and North Wales Coast Community Rail Partnership (CRP), forms part of the wider Railway 200 celebrations.

Railway 200 aims to celebrate two centuries since the birth of the modern railway, and is looking ahead to the next generation of rail users and innovators.

Melanie Lawton, Community Rail Strategic Lead at Transport for Wales, said: “Llandudno is known as the Queen of Welsh resorts, this project with Ysgol Gogarth has connected the community to the railway in a joyous way. The artwork creates a sense of place, and for our passengers travelling at Llandudno railway station to enjoy.”

Karen Williams, Community Rail Officer for the Conwy Valley and North Wales Coast CRP, added: “It has been a pleasure to work with the staff and pupils of Ysgol y Gogarth on this latest project. Week after week, the pupils demonstrated outstanding determination and passion through their chosen artwork.

“They used materials and tools safely, respectfully, and with great care, while working together to create these wonderful pieces.

“On behalf of the CRP, I would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone involved for the hard work, enthusiasm, and commitment shown throughout this project.”

The official unveiling of the art installation coincides with Community Rail Week (Monday 1 to Sunday 7 June), an annual national celebration of the people and projects that connect communities through rail.