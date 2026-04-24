Railway Station to celebrate 30th anniversary of reopening

A railway station that once served rural communities along a key North Wales line before closing in the 1960s is set to mark 30 years since its return to service.

Carrog Railway Station, which originally formed part of the Ruabon to Barmouth line, closed in December 1964 following flood damage, bringing an early end to local rail services that had supported the Dee Valley for decades.

The station was brought back into use in 1996 as part of the preserved Llangollen Railway, initially reopening as the line’s terminus before later becoming an important intermediate stop following extensions to Corwen.

Now, three decades on, the station will celebrate the anniversary of its reopening with a community event on Saturday, May 2.

The original reopening ceremony in 1996 was led by the late Gerald Grosvenor, 6th Duke of Westminster, alongside the railway’s former president Bill Shakespeare. Pupils from Ysgol Carrog attended that event and will again take part in this year’s ceremony, which organisers say gives the anniversary particular local significance.

The event, which begins at 11am, will bring together residents, railway volunteers and visitors, with a performance from current pupils and a display of historic photographs charting the station’s history.

Free return travel to Corwen will be offered to local residents as part of the celebrations.

Carrog’s history stretches beyond passenger travel. In its earlier years, the station handled goods traffic and supported tourism, including hosting a camping coach between 1956 and 1962.

Today, it continues to play a role in the heritage railway’s operations while also attracting visitors to the Dee Valley, with a campsite located nearby.

Bob Creasey, chairman of the Llangollen Railway Trust, said the station remained important both operationally and to the local community.

“This anniversary is a chance to celebrate not just 30 years since reopening, but the role the station continues to play in connecting people, preserving our heritage, and bringing visitors into the Dee Valley,” he said.

Ian Lebbon, chair of the Denbighshire Destination Tourism Partnership and a local resident, said the railway continued to support the area’s economy.

“It is not only a vital part of our heritage, but also a key driver of tourism in the Dee Valley,” he said.