Rain every day in south Wales in 2026 so far

It has rained every day so far this year in south Wales, with more of the same on the way, the Met Office said.

South Wales and the southwest of England experienced a “much wetter” than average January, with 50% more rainfall than usual.

Forecasters are suggesting that the daily showers are set to continue, warning of flooding and difficult driving in some parts of the UK.

There will be a “chill to most places” on Thursday with further spells of wet and occasionally windy weather ahead, the Met Office said.

A yellow weather warning has also been issued for much of the Welsh border for rain has been issued from 5am to 9pm Friday.

The Met Office said “periods of rain and heavy showers are likely to cause surface water flooding in places” in the areas affected.

The rain in January in the south west region was the 12th highest on record.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: “The south west of England and southern Wales has seen a very wet start to the year, with rain reported somewhere in the region every day of the year so far.

“Having wet weather in winter certainly isn’t uncommon for the area, but what’s notable is how the succession of fronts or low pressure systems from the west from around the middle of January took it from a fairly average month in terms of rainfall amounts to a much wetter than average month, with over 50% more rain than its average for January.”

On Thursday morning, the rain travelling in from the south is likely to turn “heavy and persistent” in places, the Met Office said.

Some 10-20mm of rain is likely to have fallen widely by the end of the day, with some areas seeing in excess of 30mm.

The Met Office said flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, with a potential interruption to power supplies and other services.