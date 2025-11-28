Rain warnings issued as Wales braces for weekend washout

Wales is set for a spell of severe wet weather this weekend, with the Met Office warning that heavy and persistent rain could cause travel disruption, flooding and hazardous driving conditions across large parts of the country.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Saturday and Sunday, covering much of Wales as a developing area of low pressure moves in from the south-west.

Forecasters say the system will bring “bands of heavy rain and gusty winds”, with Wales expected to see some of the most intense downpours.

The Met Office predicts 20–30mm of rainfall widely across Wales, with up to 50mm in some areas. On higher ground in mid and north Wales, there is a small chance of totals reaching 60–80mm, raising the risk of surface water flooding and difficult travel conditions.

Jason Kelly, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said confidence was growing that Wales would bear the brunt of the initial system.

“While the track of the low remains uncertain, there is a clear signal for strong winds and periods of heavy rain across Wales,” he said. “This could lead to surface water flooding and delays on the roads and railways.”

As the system moves north on Saturday, rain is expected to turn wintry over the Pennines and Northumberland, but in Wales conditions will remain predominantly wet and windy.

Sunday is expected to bring a temporary improvement, with brighter skies for many parts of Wales. However, temperatures will drop, with widespread frost expected overnight into Monday.

Atlantic system

That brief respite will be short-lived. A second Atlantic system is due to sweep in late Sunday into Monday, bringing another bout of heavy rain and strong winds. The heaviest rainfall is likely across South Wales and south-west England, with coastal areas at risk of gale-force gusts.

Met Office forecasters said they were “closely monitoring developments”, with additional warnings possible as confidence in the track of the second system increases.

After recent downpours, Natural Resources Wales currently has just one flood alert in place, for South Pembrokeshire.

The weather is expected to remain unsettled through next week, with further showers interspersed with occasional dry spells.