Rainbow shines over bereaved parents as they end 165-mile charity walk

For bereaved parents, a rainbow that appeared on the final leg of their fundraising journey in aid of a children’s hospice meant far more than any pot of money ever could.

Gwenno George and Luke Nicholas’s walk from Cardiff’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to Tŷ Hafan on Sunday (23 November) was the final stretch of a series of fundraising walks they have undertaken along with friends and family. Throughout the month of November, the couple have covered a total of 165 miles, the distance from their home in Cardiff to Gwenno’s home town of Criccieth in north Wales.

Their fundraising is in addition to bravely sharing their son’s story in support of Tŷ Hafan’s Every Precious Life Appeal, which is aiming to raise £400,000 in just 60 hours.

“Myself and Luke, along with our family and friends, walked from NICU at the University Hospital of Wales, our son Emrys’ first home, to Tŷ Hafan, a place that we are very lucky to now call another home, today,” said Gwenno.

“Altogether we covered a total distance of 20km today,” said Gwenno. “It was a really special journey that meant so much to us after receiving such amazing care and support from both NICU and Tŷ Hafan.

“We chatted about Emrys along the way, and at one point a perfect rainbow appeared, a symbol that we very closely associate with Emrys. I will hold that moment, and the journey, very closely in my heart for a long time.”

Gwenno and Luke’s son Emrys Arthur was born prematurely at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, on 6 March last year at just 25 weeks. On 14 March, at just eight days old, he passed away in his parents’ arms.

The couple were supported by Tŷ Hafan to be able to drive their beloved little boy’s body back to Criccieth themselves where he was buried alongside other members of Gwenno’s family.

Gwenno, Finance Director for Acuity Law, and Luke, who works for the Welsh Local Government Association, have also received counselling via Ty Hafan and benefit from ongoing bereavement support.

Dan Bamsey, Head of Fundraising for Tŷ Hafan, said: “With the benefit of our match-funding pot Gwenno, Luke and family have raised over £10,000 and this figure is still rising.

“We can’t thank them enough for what they are doing for us and everyone who has supported them so generously.

“This Christmas we’re aiming to raise £400,000 in just 60 hours to support more families of children with life-shortening conditions. All we ask is that people go to Tŷ Hafan’s site charityextra.com/ everypreciouslife any time between now and 10pm on Tuesday 25 November and donate whatever they can. Because no family should have to live their child’s short life alone.” Tŷ Hafan is one of only two children’s hospices in Wales, supporting around 300 children with life-shortening conditions and around 3,000 family members each year. For more information, visit their site here.