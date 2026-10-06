Ram raider jailed after stealing more than £18,000 of goods

Nation.Cymru staff

A burglar who used cars to ram properties during a series of raids has been jailed for four years after stealing more than £18,000 worth of goods.

Gary Jones, 38, from Church Village, pleaded guilty at Cardiff Crown Court to three counts of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine.

Jones changed his pleas from not guilty to guilty before being sentenced on Tuesday 6 October.

Police received reports of several ram-raid-style burglaries in February. CCTV showed a Mitsubishi Colt and a Vauxhall Zafira being used to ram properties, with both vehicles linked to Jones.

Investigators were then told by Gwent Police that Jones had been identified as a suspect in a burglary in their area.

Officers compared CCTV footage and found that the shoes he was wearing matched those seen in footage from the other offences.

The day before Jones was arrested, police also received a report of a stolen motorbike. CCTV from that incident appeared to show Jones wearing the same shoes.

Goods worth more than £18,000 were stolen across the three burgled properties.

The officer who dealt with the case said Jones’ offending had had a significant impact on the businesses affected.

The officer added: “It is always pleasing to see people like Gary Jones have justice catch up with them. He is deservedly heading to prison.”

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