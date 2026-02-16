Rapid diagnostic testing for bacterial infections to be rolled out in primary care

Rapid testing for bacterial infections is being rolled out in community pharmacies and GP surgeries across Wales.

The two-year pilot project will provide near-immediate test results without the need samples being sent to laboratories.

It is part of the Welsh Government’s ongoing aim that more people access healthcare closer to home and in local communities, and will help to target antibiotic prescribing and the problem of resistance.

The project makes use of diagnostic equipment originally purchased during the pandemic, which has been upgraded and repurposed to test for multiple bacterial infections in community settings.

The project is being supported by £734,000 of Welsh Government funding and £500,000 from the INEOS Oxford Institute for Antimicrobial Research. Oxford University will be providing an independent evaluation of the project.

The Point of Care Testing (POCT) in Primary Care pilot will focus initially on C-Reactive Protein (CRP) testing, which helps clinicians identify bacterial infections and make more informed decisions about antibiotic prescribing.

More than 300 community pharmacies and GP practices in all seven health board areas in Wales have expressed an interest in participating in the trial, which also supports the global fight against antimicrobial resistance, recognised by the World Health Organisation as one of the leading threats to public health.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles said: “This is a unique opportunity for Wales to lead the way in embedding high-quality diagnostic testing in primary and community care.

“By bringing testing closer to where people live, we can improve health outcomes, reduce pressure on hospital services, and ensure more appropriate use of antibiotics.”

The partnership with Oxford University will provide rigorous, independent evaluation of the trial’s impact on antibiotic prescribing, patient outcomes, and cost-effectiveness. The research will also develop machine learning models to identify patients at risk of adverse outcomes.

Professor John Geen, clinical lead for clinical biochemistry and Point of Care testing services at Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, said: “We are excited to support this study and have been an early implementor of the Lumira Dx device for the measurement of C-Reactive Protein in the community.

“This project offers the opportunity to investigate clinical decision making on the prescribing of antibiotics in patients presenting with respiratory infections and the impact of behavioural interventions, supported by diagnostic testing, in general practice and community pharmacies.

“The study also has the potential to help us understand and establish the logistics required for the provision of future diagnostic testing in the community.”