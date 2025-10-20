Rapists and child sex offenders to have parental rights restricted

Rapists whose crimes resulted in the birth of a child and parents who committed sex offences against children will have their parental rights restricted under new measures proposed in Parliament.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said the amendments to the Victims and Courts Bill tabled on Monday will see thousands more children protected.

Parental responsibility will be automatically restricted for perpetrators in cases of children born of rape and when a parent is convicted of serious sex offences against any child – including rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault.

The latter amendment builds on an existing measure to restrict parental responsibility for those who have abused their own children.

Medical care

Restrictions will affect the parent’s right to make decisions over their child’s schooling, medical care or trips abroad and will be imposed immediately after an offender is sentenced for a relevant offence.

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy said: “These reforms mark a crucial step forward in restoring faith in our justice system.

“Automatically restricting parental responsibility in cases of rape where it has led to the birth of a child and serious child sexual offences sends a clear message: the rights and safety of children come first.

“This Government is committed to standing up for victims and ensuring that those who commit the most vile crimes against children are never in a position to cause further harm.”

Protection

Labour MP Natalie Fleet, who campaigned for the changes, said they will also provide protection for mothers.

“This amendment will finally offer protection for not only children born of rape, but also the mothers, who have until now always lived in fear of their rapists interfering in the lives of their children through their parental responsibility rights,” the Bolsover MP said.

“This change will end that fear.

“It puts the rights of survivors above the rights of rapists and signals a landmark shift in how this country’s legal system values safety, dignity and truth. It will deliver powerful, lasting change for thousands of women and children and I am delighted that this Government has listened to our concerns and acted so swiftly.”

The Victims and Courts Bill is due to have its report stage and third reading on October 27.