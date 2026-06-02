Rare birds return as major peatland restoration project begins to transform Eryri landscape

Mark Mansfield

Rare and declining bird species are returning to a restored upland habitat in Eryri following a major peatland restoration project spanning an area equivalent to more than 90 football pitches.

Conservation organisations say Curlew, Golden Plover, Black Grouse and Snipe have all been recorded in restored areas of Y Migneint after work to rewet and repair damaged peatland.

The project, led by RSPB Cymru, National Trust Cymru and Eryri National Park, has restored 65 hectares of degraded peatland with support from the Welsh Government-funded National Peatland Action Programme.

The organisations have invested around £200,000 in the scheme, which aims to improve conditions for wildlife while also helping tackle climate change and improve water management.

Peatlands are among Wales’ most important carbon stores. When healthy, they lock away carbon, absorb water and provide habitat for a wide range of species. When damaged and dried out, they can release carbon into the atmosphere and become less suitable for wildlife.

The restoration work has focused on slowing the flow of water across the landscape and rewetting areas of degraded peatland to restore natural conditions.

David Smith, senior conservation officer for RSPB Cymru, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be working in partnership with National Trust Cymru and Eryri National Park on this ambitious peatland restoration project on Y Migneint.

“Partnership working is vital if we’re to tackle the nature and climate emergencies at the scale needed, and it’s hugely encouraging to already be seeing Curlew, Golden Plover, Black Grouse and Snipe returning to restored areas.”

Mr Smith said the project demonstrated the wider benefits of restoring peatlands.

He added: “Healthy peatlands are critical for wildlife, carbon storage and water management, and this project shows what can be achieved when organisations come together with a shared vision for nature recovery.”

The work forms part of a wider programme of peatland restoration across Wales.

Mannon Lewis, strategic projects lead for the National Peatland Action Programme at Natural Resources Wales, said the scheme showed the value of organisations working together: It’s great to see partnership at work, which is essential when delivering peatland restoration at scale, such as on the Migneint.

“It’s good to see these three organisations collaborate, pooling their proven expertise in delivering impactful peatland restoration that benefits nature, climate and water flow issues.”

National Trust Cymru project manager Dewi Davies said healthy peatlands played an important role in responding to climate change: “In a healthy condition they act like a big sponge, soaking up both water and carbon and provide vital habitats for a whole host of species.

“Restoring boggy landscapes like Y Migneint is a nature-based solution that delivers real benefits, and working in partnership is key to making it happen.”

‘Fantastic’

Rachel Harvey, peatland officer at Eryri National Park, said the return of species such as Curlew and Golden Plover suggested the wider habitat was beginning to recover.

She said: “The return of such iconic bird species is a fantastic sign that the wider habitat that supports them is on the road to recovery.

“We feel very lucky to have such a collaborative peatland community here in Wales.”

The project is being highlighted on World Peatlands Day, which aims to raise awareness of the role peatlands play in supporting biodiversity, storing carbon and helping mitigate climate change.