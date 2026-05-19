Rare bumblebee rescue project launched on Welsh coast

A major new conservation project has begun in west Wales to protect some of the UK’s most threatened and beloved bumblebee species, with local communities at the heart of the effort.

Cynefin i Wenyn, a three‑year initiative led by the Bumblebee Conservation Trust and funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, will work to restore and reconnect vital habitats for bumblebees on the Carmarthenshire coast.

From Llanelli to Cydweli, the project focuses in particular on the rare Moss carder bumblebee, one of several vulnerable species still found in the area.

Of the UK’s 24 bumblebee species, eight are listed by the UK government as conservation priorities due to long‑term population decline.

Wales supports seven of these priority species, and some of the rarest are found on the coast, making the area invaluable for their survival.

The project will operate across 15 key sites, creating more, high‑quality, better‑connected coastal habitat to help bumblebees build resilient populations. But the conservation project’s success will also rely on local involvement.

Community participation is central to Cynefin i Wenyn, with a strong focus on supporting people who may face barriers to accessing nature.

Residents, community groups and local stakeholders will be invited to get involved in practical conservation tasks, surveys and awareness‑raising events.

Training will be offered to help people identify and monitor bumblebee species, lead local activities and develop long‑lasting skills that benefit both wildlife and the wider community.

The project aims to leave a lasting legacy of stewardship and connection to nature across Carmarthenshire by empowering people to create and care for pollinator‑friendly spaces.

Sinead Lynch, Conservation Manager at the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded £211,770 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, we will be able to protect threatened bumblebee species on the Carmarthenshire coast by creating and enhancing their habitats and by empowering people to actively participate in conservation efforts.

“This is fantastic news for bumblebees on the Carmarthenshire coast.

“By combining habitat restoration, citizen science, and community skill‑building, this project will give us a clearer understanding of the distribution and abundance of threatened species – and ensure local people are leading the way in protecting them.”

Andrew White, Director for Wales, The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “This project will help safeguard these precious bumblebees by restoring the habitats they depend on and supporting local people to take action for nature.

“Thanks to National Lottery players Cynefin i Wenyn will play a vital role in helping threatened bumblebee populations recover and thrive for the future”

To find out more and become a volunteer, visit the project’s site here.