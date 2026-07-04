Rare emperor tamarins arrive at Welsh zoo

Nation.Cymru staff

A troop of emperor tamarins has arrived at a Swansea zoo, marking the return of monkeys to the attraction.

The four young siblings – Logan, Raven, Quinn and Kronk – have joined Plantasia Tropical Zoo from Twycross Zoo in Leicestershire, where they were born.

The distinctive primates are named after the German Emperor Wilhelm II because of their long white moustaches, although despite their regal appearance they weigh only about the same as a hedgehog.

Native to the rainforests of Peru, Brazil and Bolivia, emperor tamarins are known for their playful, social behaviour and live in family groups led by females.

The species is currently listed as “Least Concern” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, although wild populations are in decline because of habitat loss.

Plantasia said only a small number of collections in Wales keep emperor tamarins, making the arrival of the animals a significant addition to the zoo’s collection.

The monkeys have moved into a newly prepared enclosure opposite Nala, the zoo’s Asian leopard cat.

Plantasia currently houses more than 50 animal species, including reptiles, crocodiles, birds and invertebrates, and earlier this year opened its Vital Venoms and Practical Poisons exhibition.

The zoo has also recently been awarded full accreditation by the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA), recognising its standards in animal welfare, conservation, education and research.

Attractions manager Paul Sheppard said: “We are over the moon to have the four emperor tamarins joining us.

“We know they’ll be a big favourite with our regular visitors, who we hope come and give them the warmest welcome while they settle into their new home.”

Zoo and education manager Lucy Williamson added: “I am very excited to be welcoming a personal favourite species to the collection.

“It has taken some time to carefully source and ready the animals for transfer but I am certain these little ones will be well worth the wait.”