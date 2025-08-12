Rare interviews with Welsh war veterans released after four decades

A remarkable archive of interviews with Welsh First World War veterans, recorded in the 1980s is being made publicly available for the first time.

The interviews form part of the West Wales Veterans’ Archive, a project managed by Age Cymru Dyfed to record, share and safeguard the memories of those who served.

Thanks to a partnership between Age Cymru Dyfed and People’s Collection Wales the interviews, recorded by Lt. Col. David Mathias DL, will be released weekly with the first recordings now live.

Collection

The collection includes nine audio recordings with men who served on the Western Front, sharing their experiences in their own words.

They offer a rare and moving insight into what it meant to be a soldier in one of history’s most devastating conflicts.

Most of the veterans interviewed were from Carmarthenshire, Swansea, and Surrey. One of the voices, however, is that of Heinrich Krappen, a German machine gunner interviewed in Mönchengladbach with the assistance of an interpreter, offering a unique cross-cultural perspective on the war.

The archive also includes a new interview with David Mathias, in which he reflects on why he began collecting these stories, including a chance encounter with two Welsh veterans at Mametz Wood in 1987, when he was leading the Army unit transporting the Welsh Red Dragon memorial sculpture.

“It was a great privilege to do all this, and I was determined to record as much as I could before these men faded from memory. It all began by chance when a fellow officer mentioned his neighbour had fought at Mametz Wood.

One recording led to another. I also had the privilege of being involved in placing the Welsh Dragon memorial at Mametz Wood in 1986–87.

“My squadron delivered the sculpture, built in Wales by a Welsh artist, and placed it next to the plinth where it now stands. The following year, I was invited to the unveiling of the memorial, another great honour. It was there that I met some of the veterans of that battle, whom I later went on to record.”

‘Another world’

The interview was recorded by Hugh Morgan OBE, Veterans Coordinator at Age Cymru Dyfed, who said “Listening to the voices of veterans who fought in the Great War speaking about their experiences of Mons, Ypres, the Somme, Trench warfare, PoW, being gassed and injured et al, transports us back into another world, another time and place.

“Lt Col David Mathias’ unique interview collection which he recorded decades ago is pure gold. We are therefore extremely grateful to David for sharing his until now ‘hidden’ collection with us, which the public can enjoy for decades to come.”

While the sound quality varies, the emotional impact and historical value of the recordings is undeniable. Thanks to Berian Elias from People’s Collection Wales, the audio has been enhanced where possible to ensure the voices are easier to hear and share.

“We are deeply thankful to David and Hugh for sharing these recordings with the People’s Collection Wales. They offer rare glimpses into lives shaped by one of history’s darkest chapters, with each voice a providing personal insight that are all too often lost to time. We are privileged to help ensure their stories are remembered and heard.”

The interviews cover everything from recruitment and training to trench life, injury, captivity, and the trauma of war. Some recall moments of humour, others the unbearable loss of friends.

The veterans featured include:

Albert Victor Wheeler (Burry Port)

Daniel Archibald Williams (Burry Port)

Ivor Watkins (Swansea)

Robert Owen Williams (Llanelli)

Gwynnoro Morris (Swansea)

Reg Fry (Llanelli)

Heinrich Krappen (Germany)

Gwilym Blair Williams (Surrey)

Alf Dixon (Pembrey)

This powerful oral history collection is now being made available to explore on People’s Collection Wales, with more recordings to follow in the coming weeks, ensuring these wartime memories remain part of our shared history.

