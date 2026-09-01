Rare moth makes unusual appearance in mid Wales

Nation.Cymru Staff

A rare moth normally found in southern Europe and North Africa has been recorded in mid Wales for only the third time.

The striped hawk-moth was discovered in a light trap during a recent species recording day on a farm, according to Radnorshire Wildlife Trust.

“A rare visitor has landed in Radnorshire!” the Trust wrote on their Facebook to share the news of the unusual sighting.

The striped hawk moth usually lives in southern Europe and North Africa in open woodland, eating flower nectar, and migrates north between May and October.

An adult striped hawkmoth’s wingspan can reach up to 8cm, with a characteristic white slash down their brown wings, and several thinner stripes on both their wings and body.

Unlike some native species, striped hawk-moths are unable to overwinter in the UK, although caterpillars can occasionally be found during the summer and autumn after earlier arrivals have bred.

In the UK, they are often seen during the summer on the south-west coast, and even then only in very small numbers per year.

However, Radnorshire Wildlife Trust shared that “this year there’s been a particular influx, with moths turning up much further north than usual.”

Of the striped hawk moth they’d found, they added: “This individual turned up at a light trap during a recent species recording day on a farm near Boughrood, making it only the third ever record for Radnorshire.”

Commenters were quick to point out that, though the creatures are striking, “the reason why they are here is less positive.”

Record-breaking temperatures have been seen across Wales and the UK this summer, with 35.9C recorded on 25 June at Bute Park in Cardiff, while Gogerddan reached 35.3C on 12 August.

The warm conditions have also coincided with changes in the UK’s flora and fauna, including Wales recording the earliest ripe blackberry weeks before the season was expected to start.

Other migrant species, such as the Painted Lady butterfly, appeared earlier and in larger than usual numbers, while native mammals such as water voles and hedgehogs struggled in dry conditions.

Radnorshire Wildlife Trust is one of five Wildlife Trusts in Wales and manages 18 nature reserves across the county with the support of its members and volunteers.

It also works alongside landowners and other organisations to protect wildlife sites and engage local communities and young people with nature.

The trust hosted a morning with moths at Gilfach on 28 August, allowing visitors to discover species that had been caught in the overnight moth trap.

For more information on the Trust’s work, visit their site here.

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