Rare moth recorded for first time in north Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

A rare moth has been recorded in north Wales for the first time, with 19 found during a single night’s survey.

The bog grass moth, Crambus silvella, was discovered at Cors Geirch National Nature Reserve on the Llŷn peninsula in Gwynedd.

Three traps collected 446 moths from 91 species during the survey, which brought together conservation staff, local experts and enthusiasts.

The work was organised through Natur am Byth’s Llŷn and Ynys Môn project, which works with the RSPB to protect some of north Wales’ most threatened species.

Local moth experts Steve Palin and Charles Aron, who identified the species, said: “The beauty of trapping moths is you just never know what’s going to turn up! But finding the Bog Grass Moth, an incredibly scarce moth, was a special surprise.

“It’s a significant addition to our knowledge of the region’s winged insects and demonstrates the value of targeted moth recording in these specialist fen habitats, where there is clearly still much to discover.”

Cors Geirch’s wet, calcium-rich habitat also supports other rare insects, including the six-spotted cranefly and black night-runner ground beetle. Sedges growing in the fen provide food for the moth’s larvae.

Conservation work has involved Natural Resources Wales staff, contractors and volunteers opening up areas of the wetland to help maintain conditions for these species.

Clare Sampson, Natur am Byth project manager for RSPB Cymru, said: “Along with Natural Resources Wales staff, local contractors and volunteers, Natur am Byth has been opening up the delicate, wet, calcium-rich flushes that are home to these rare invertebrate species.

“While many fens suffered over the hot, dry summer, not only did we find healthy numbers of the Black Night-runner and Six-spotted Cranefly at Cors Geirch this year, but we also discovered this wonderful and rare species of moth.

“At least 80 per cent of UK peatlands have been lost or damaged, meaning rare species that depend on specific habitats like this struggle to survive. But with careful management, these important fen sites can be managed and maintained so that future generations can continue to make new discoveries.”

Natur am Byth brings together Natural Resources Wales and nine environmental charities to protect threatened species and involve more people in conservation.

Anyone interested in the programme or volunteering opportunities can contact [email protected].

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