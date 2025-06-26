Rare needlework of Menai Bridge to stay in Wales following successful campaign

A rare piece of needlework dating back to the 19th century which was at risk of being sent to another country will remain in Wales following a successful campaign.

The needlework sampler was deemed a national treasure by the Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest (RCEWA), which is supported by the Arts Council.

It was later recommended that the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport put a temporary export license deferral on the work.

Storiel – a museum and gallery in Bangor – succeeded in its bid to purchase the work, ensuring that the historically-significant piece is kept locally, and is now available for the public to view.

Rare

The needlework sampler of Menai Bridge and boats crossing the Menai Strait was created in 1829 by Mary Anne Hughes – an 11-year-old schoolgirl.

The work is significant to local and national history as a rare image by a girl who went to school near the famous suspension bridge.

Arts Minister Sir Chris Bryant, UK Government said: “I am delighted that this extraordinary needlework will go on display in Gwynedd, so that locals and people from across Wales can enjoy and appreciate this unique artistic talent, depicting the opening of the Menai suspension bridge.

“This fascinating piece of art by Mary, an 11-year-old schoolgirl demonstrates the importance of ensuring every child has access to the arts, to help unleash their full potential.”

Identity

Images of Telford’s iconic bridge in textile form are rare, and this work depicts a sense of local identity.

Needlework was central to the education of girls in the nineteenth century, and this type of sampler contributes valuable information about teaching of literacy and sewing skills from this period.

Councillor Medwyn Hughes, Cyngor Gwynedd Cabinet Member for Economy and Community said: “Securing an item like this sampler for our collections is in keeping with Storiel’s mission and values, such as collecting items, caring for them, protecting them, displaying them and interpreting them, based on the unique history and character of Gwynedd.

“We wish to ensure that our collections inspire and educate and that they are available for everyone to enjoy.

“This sampler of Menai Bridge shows our ambition when procuring and caring for the benefit of the people of Gwynedd and north-west Wales, and we are very proud that we have ensured that this piece remains in Gwynedd, particularly as the bridge nears its 200th anniversary in 2026.”

Leanne Manfredi, National Programmes Lead, Arts Council England/V&A Purchase Grant Fund, Victoria and Albert Museum added: “The Arts Council England/V&A Purchase Grant Fund supports the purchase of a wide range of material for the permanent collections of non-nationally funded organisations in England and Wales.

“We are delighted that this sampler of Menai Bridge by Mary Anne Hughes has been acquired by Storiel. It will benefit audiences for years to come through its local significance and importance to the study of 19th century needlework and literacy.”

Display

The purchase of the sampler was possible through funding from the Arts Council England / V&A Purchase Grant Fund and Friends of Storiel.

Thanks has also been given to Sotheby’s, Amgueddfa Cymru and the National Trust for their support and advice throughout the acquisition process.

The sampler will be displayed with other examples of samplers in the Connections Gallery on the ground floor at Storiel until 2 January 2026.

Then, the work will move to an exhibition at the Community Gallery to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Bridge.

Entry to Storiel is free and everyone is welcome.

