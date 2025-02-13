Rare opportunity to see Robin Goch up close and personal

A rare opportunity to see one of the earliest examples of aircrafts in the UK and one of the few amateur planes built pre-1914 to survive is taking place over the next few weeks.

Designed and built circa 1907-1908 by Charles Horace Watkins, it’s claimed the Robin Goch flew several times before the year 1914.

Watkins made use of everyday components to build the plane: a kitchen chair for the pilot’s

seat; a clock and egg timer to calculate speed and navigation and a brass domestic light switch on the dashboard.

The Robin Goch was built atCharles Horace Watkins’s farm in Maindy, Cardiff.

A century later the Robin Goch was installed at the National Waterfront Museum and has been displayed in flight within the Large Object Gallery since doors first opened in 2005.

The aircraft was stored for several years with other historic aircraft at RAF St Athan in the 1960s, before arriving at the Welsh Industrial and Maritime Museum in 1995.

Up close and personal

But for the next few weeks museum visitors will be able to get up close and personal to this unique plane – the first to be built in Wales as the National Waterfront Museum’s conservation team lower it from the ceiling to clean it up.

Having the plane fixed so high up presents the museum with a number of problems.

It is impossible to clean properly for one and a layer of dust can soon build up. Also, for safety reasons, the steel cables and mountings must be checked for wear and tear to ensure that the Robin Goch does not come crashing down.

Every five years, the Robin Goch is inspected. The plane is lowered onto a scaffolding platform and both the frame and the plane’s suspension system are checked to ensure they are stable and safe for display.

While the plane is easily accessible, the museum’s conservation team also clean the plane and carry out any necessary repairs.

“Vital”

Rhian Evans, Senior Cuartor of Collection Development: Industry at Museum Wales said: “The work being carried out is vital for us to be able to make any repairs to ensure that the Robin Goch can remain on display to our visitors for years to come.

It’s always an exciting time when we lower the Robin Goch as it gives the public a rare opportunity to see this wonderful aircraft up close and personal.

Find out more about visiting the National Waterfront Museum, Swansea, here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

