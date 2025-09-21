Rare red squirrel population under threat from ‘green energy’ development

The Wildlife Trust of South & West Wales has launched a campaign in response to a proposed energy park development which threatens to push one of the last red squirrel populations in Wales to extinction.

Once a common sight in forests across the country, now there are just three populations of Red Squirrels remaining in Wales.

The population in mid-Wales is the only one to currently exist without releases to reinforce the population, meaning they possess genetics unique to this area, which are crucial to conserve.

Red Squirrels have suffered significant declines in the last 100 years, driven by competition and disease from non-native Grey Squirrels, as well as loss of habitat. They are classified as Endangered in Wales, meaning they are at risk of extinction.

The Mid Wales Red Squirrel Partnership (MWRSP), now led by The Wildlife Trust of South & West Wales (WTSWW), has been working to protect this unique population of Red Squirrels for over 20 years.

Established in 2002, the project has worked to improve their habitat, control Grey Squirrels and conduct important monitoring and research. The partnership has records of red squirrels using the forests in mid-Wales to forage, nest and breed for over two decades.

Local affinity

Adam Dawson, Conservation Officer at WTSWW heading up the MWRSP said: “Our camera traps have captured wonderful insights into the lives of these secretive squirrels and show what a stronghold this area is for this endangered species.

“Many have an affinity to these animals, especially in the local community, and it’s been inspiring to see how many people have got behind the campaign so far.”

Scotland-headquartered Galileo Empower Limited’s proposed Bryn Cadwgan Energy Park is 1120 hectares, located near Lampeter and Llanwrtyd Wells.

The proposed development includes both solar and wind technology, as well as battery energy storage systems. The proposed development is currently at the statutory pre-application consultation stage and Galileo Empower aim to submit the final application to Welsh Government before the end of this year.

Refuge

The Bryn Arau Duon Forest in Carmarthenshire offers a rare refuge for this endangered species, free from Grey Squirrels. If the proposed development were to go ahead, not only would it destroy one of the few areas of suitable habitat, but the disturbance would force any surviving red squirrels into the wider area, making them vulnerable to the fatal Squirrel Pox virus carried by grey squirrels.

The proposed mitigation of this development would not be sufficient. Red Squirrels rely on mature conifers, and it would

take decades for newly planted trees to become viable habitat.

This site borders multiple protected areas, including Sites of Special Scientific Interest, Special Areas of Conservation, Special Protection Areas and nature reserves. This development would also negatively impact other rare and protected species including

Pine Marten, Otter, Water Vole and bats, as well as numerous bird species.

“The Trust understands the necessity for renewable energy developments, especially in the climate crisis we are facing, but we believe that development should not come at the expense of nature. All development must be located, designed and delivered in a way that contributes to nature’s recovery, not its decline. We’re in a biodiversity crisis with 1 in 6 species at risk of extinction in Wales. We can’t risk losing another iconic species from our landscape.” said Sarah Kessell, CEO at WTSWW.

The Wildlife Trust of South & West Wales has launched a campaign calling for people to object to the Bryn Cadwgan Energy Park development to keep these Red Squirrels safe.

The campaign is running until 1st October 2025, in line with the deadline for comments on the draft proposal.

You can find out more about the campaign by visiting: https://action.wildlifetrusts.org/page/177721/action/1?val