Nation.Cymru Staff

Rare pantomime programmes from the private theatre of one of Wales’ most eccentric aristocrats are set to go under the hammer, more than a century after his lavish lifestyle left him bankrupt.

The programmes belonged to the private theatre of Henry Cyril Paget, the 5th Marquess of Anglesey, and are expected to fetch up to £1,800 when they go on sale in Cardiff later this month.

The rare programmes, for a Boxing Day production of ‘Red Riding Hood’ in 1902, are shaped as the figures of Little Red Riding Hood and Little Boy Blue. Their card cloaks open to reveal the cast list, with the Marquess listed under his stage name, ‘Mr Alex Keith’.

The auction follows the release of the film Madfabulous, nominated for six BAFTA Cymru awards, which has sparked renewed interest in Paget’s life.

Paget inherited his title and vast fortune in 1898, aged just 23, and began to transform his family home at Plas Newydd on Anglesey.

He converted the estate’s chapel into the 150-seat Gaiety Theatre, where he staged lavish productions free of charge for local people, servants and tradespeople.

Also known as the ‘Dancing Marquess’, he performed in silk robes encrusted with real diamonds and is said to have adapted his cars so their exhausts sprayed perfume.

In 1904, Paget was declared bankrupt, and his 17,000 possessions were sold in a 40-day auction to pay his creditors. He died the following year, aged just 29.

The programmes have been consigned for auction by a family from Carreg Bran, Llanfairpwll, a short distance from Plas Newydd.

They are offered alongside a souvenir handkerchief from the 1912 wedding of Paget’s cousin and heir, the 6th Marquess, whose marriage to Lady Marjorie Manners was seen as restoring the family’s fortunes.

Ben Rogers Jones, Auctioneer, Valuer and Partner at Rogers Jones Auctioneers, said: “It feels fitting that something from Henry Paget’s theatre is being sold at auction more than a century after his belongings were sold to pay his debts.

“These programmes are a special piece of history. When you open them, you’re looking at exactly what Paget’s audience would have held in their hands on Boxing Day 1902.”

The programmes are estimated at £1,200 – £1,800 in Rogers Jones’s Welsh Sale.

Artwork

The Welsh Sale also includes more than 50 works by Sir Kyffin Williams, with a combined top estimate of more than £250,000.

Several were owned by friends of the artist, including ‘Horse and Rider at Llanddwyn’ (£30,000 – £35,000), from the collection of a close friend from Ynys Môn, and a painting of two Welsh black bulls (£14,000–£18,000), which Kyffin gave to a friend he shared a house with in London in the 1950s.

The sale also pays tribute to Kevin Sinnott, one of the defining figures in contemporary Welsh art, who died in July aged 78.

Ten pieces of his works will go under the hammer, including the large oil ‘Strangers’ (£7,000 – £10,000), from the private collection of Martin Tinney, former proprietor of Cardiff’s Martin Tinney Gallery, and ‘Don’t Look Back’ (£6,000–£10,000).

The Welsh Sale features other highlights, including:

An important Swansea porcelain part service made for the Biddulph family of Ledbury Park (£25,000 – £30,000): 16 pieces painted around 1821 with views of Ledbury and Malvern. Much of the rest of the service is held at the Glynn Vivian Art Gallery in Swansea.

A charcoal portrait of a woman by Gwen John (£3,000 – £5,000), alongside an oil portrait attributed to her brother Augustus John and inscribed “Gwen John” on the reverse, possibly showing the artist herself (£600 – £1,000).

‘Rocky Cove’ by James Dickson Innes (£3,000 – £6,000), with a provenance tracing back to Euphemia Lamb, the artists’ model and muse with whom Innes had a short-lived romance, and who also sat for Augustus John.

‘Winter Whites’ by Deborah Jones (£100 – £150), the Pontypridd-born artist who created the Forever Friends bear for Hallmark, and whose entire 1975 London exhibition was bought by Hollywood star Cary Grant.

A 1920 Eisteddfod chair from Onllwyn inscribed “Craig y Nos” (£100 – £200), possibly a tribute to opera star Adelina Patti, who made nearby Craig y Nos Castle her home and died the year before.

The Welsh Sale will take place at Rogers Jones’s Cardiff saleroom, with Welsh art going under the hammer on 22 November (Part I) and antiques and collectables, including the Paget programmes, following on 23 November (Part II).

For more information on Part I visit the auctioneer’s site here, and for more information on Part II click here, or email rogersjones@yourssincerely. online