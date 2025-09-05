Rare Welsh Bible to go display in Senedd as part of new exhibition

A rare Welsh Bible found in a 16th-century farmhouse will go on display in the Senedd as part of an exhibition that celebrates Welsh language, culture, and legacy.

The ‘Not Lost in Translation’ exhibition will be unveiled by National Trust Cymru at Wales’ Parliament on Friday (September 5).

At the heart of the exhibition is the extraordinary opportunity to view a rare copy of the 1588 Bible, ‘Y Beibl Cyssegr-lan,’ translated by Bishop William Morgan, usually on display at Tŷ Mawr Wybrnant in Conwy.

The Bible – found at a farmhouse near Penmachno – is the first complete translation of the scriptures into Welsh and is not only a literary treasure but a cornerstone in the survival of the Welsh language.

Legacy

The exhibition shines a light on Tŷ Mawr Wybrnant, the birthplace of Bishop William Morgan, and highlights his enduring legacy and the landscape that inspired it.

Trystan Edwards, General Manager for Eryri (Snowdonia), National Trust Cymru, said: “The Welsh language stands as a powerful symbol of our national identity and cultural heritage.

“William Morgan’s translation was a turning point – not only preserving the language but helping to shape Wales’ political and cultural landscape.

“Its influence echoes through history, playing a part in the journey toward establishing the Welsh Parliament.

“Displaying this Bible in the Senedd is a defining moment of national significance, honouring the past and recognising its legacy.

“It also offers a unique opportunity to share the story of Tŷ Mawr Wybrnant and to highlight this landmark in Welsh cultural history with audiences who may not be able to visit in person or who are unfamiliar with its history.”

Collection

Alongside the 1588 Bible, the exhibition features a collection of Bibles donated from across the world, each with its own story of faith, language, and national pride.

The first Bible that started the movement, which will also be on display at the Senedd, is the ‘La Sankta Biblio,’ donated in 1981, written in Esperanto.

Mr Edwards added: “Tŷ Mawr Wybrnant has become a sanctuary for global scriptures, with a growing collection of nearly 300 Bibles in over 100 languages.

“This modest 16th-century farmhouse continues to inspire a profound sense of connection for visitors who are moved by its historical significance and recognition.

“In 2006, after a school exchange with Ysgol Dolwyddelan, a group of Basque children gifted a Basque Bible to the collection.

“Moved by the story of this unique archive, they wanted it to include a Bible in their own ancient minority language – Basque – just like Welsh.”

The Basque Bible, ‘Elizen arteko biblia’, will be on display at the Senedd along with ‘Ibhayibheli Elingcwele’ in iZulu and ‘Orin Dafidi’ in Yoruba.

Vision

Mr Edwards said: “We’re grateful to the Senedd and to Janet Finch-Saunders MS for the opportunity to host the exhibition that will enable more people to learn about and access the collection.”

Janet Finch-Saunders, Member of Senedd for Aberconwy and sponsor of the exhibition, added: “It’s been a pleasure to support the National Trust with their fantastic vision to bring Y Beibl Cyssegr-lan to the Senedd.

“This landmark religious text should rightly be celebrated at the legislative heart of Wales which it continues to influence to this day.

“Bishop William Morgan’s work included the standardisation of Welsh, and as such has had a massive influence.

“Many, over centuries, deserve praise for the survival of the language, including Bishop Morgan.

“I am confident that the activities planned to take place will help improve awareness of his contribution and the importance of the 1588 Bible.”

‘Not Lost in Translation / Gwerth mewn Gair’ will be on display at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay from 5 September to 30 October 2025.

The Senedd is free to access and open 9am-4.30pm, Monday to Friday, and 10.30am-4.30pm Saturdays and bank holidays. Last entry is at 4pm