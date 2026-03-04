Rats spotted at Glan Clwyd Hospital

Richard Evans, Local democracy reporter.

Rats have been seen roaming inside a north Wales hospital after “chewing” through gaps in the walls.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has admitted that the rodents have been spotted at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan.

The sightings were reported at the Ivor Lewis building, a pre-operative assessment clinic attended by patients before surgery. The building is at the front of the hospital, adjacent to the main entrance.

Rhyl councillor Brian Jones said the “infestation” was “totally unacceptable”. The health board said it had taken pest control measures and insisted there was “no evidence of an infestation”.

Stuart Keen, the board’s director of environment and estates, said: “There have been a small number of rat sightings inside the Ivor Lewis building of the hospital. “We have established pest control measures in place across the site, including routine inspections and monitoring. In this instance, rodents have chewed through some foam used to seal around pipe entry points, creating small gaps.

“As soon as this was identified, we undertook a thorough review of the building. We checked the external perimeter to ensure the main barriers remain intact and audited all ground-floor rooms to inspect where pipes enter the building. This identified a limited number of areas where sealing needed to be reinforced.

“A maintenance contractor has been arranged to seal these gaps, and enhanced monitoring is now in place with our specialist pest control providers. This is a building maintenance issue that is being addressed promptly, and there is no impact on patient care or clinical services.”

He added: “Large hospital sites, particularly those in rural locations surrounded by open land, can occasionally experience pest nuisance despite preventative measures. We have clear procedures to manage this swiftly when it occurs.”

Rats carry several serious diseases potentially transmissible to humans, which are spread through urine, droppings, as well as scratches or bites. These include leptospirosis (Weil’s disease), Salmonella, E.coli, hantavirus, rat-bite fever, lymphocytic choriomeningitis, and cryptosporidiosis.

Rats also carry parasites such as fleas, ticks, and mites.

Cllr Brian Jones called the situation “disturbing”.

He said: “Whilst accepting the fact that vermin, in particular rats, are a common problem in all aspects of life, and we know how rats are, and we are always close to a rat, but to hear this in a setting like Glan Clwyd, it is very concerning. From what I can gather, the actions that have been taken don’t seem to be good enough.

“They need to get on top of this, and I’d be interested to hear what the procedure is going forward. It is really totally unacceptable to hear that we have a rat infestation in the Ivor Lewis building and potentially other parts of Glan Clwyd, like the A&E, for instance. It is very disturbing to hear this.”

He added: “If I were a patient, I’m not personally frightened of rats, but I know people who would be absolutely petrified to hear there is an issue with a rat infestation at Glan Clwyd Hospital. I know people who probably wouldn’t attend, and if they were in there and heard this, they’d be looking to get out asap, regardless of their condition.”