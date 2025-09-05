Angela Rayner quits Government after standards probe into tax affairs
Angela Rayner has resigned from Government following an investigation into her tax affairs by Sir Keir Starmer’s independent standards adviser.
Sir Laurie Magnus said Ms Rayner had “acted with integrity and with a dedicated and exemplary commitment to public service” but concluded she breached the ministerial code after she underpaid stamp duty on her seaside flat.
Ms Rayner told the Prime Minister in a letter that “I deeply regret my decision to not seek additional specialist tax advice” and took “full responsibility for this error” as she resigned as Deputy Prime Minister, Housing Secretary and deputy leader of the Labour Party.
She had faced mounting pressure to stand down over recent days after admitting she underpaid stamp duty on the £800,000 flat she bought in Hove earlier this year.
Ms Rayner paid £40,000 less of the surcharge on the property than she should have, as she claimed it was her main home rather than a second home.
“Never my intention”
Sir Laurie said in his letter to the Prime Minister: “She believed that she relied on the legal advice she had received, but unfortunately did not heed the caution contained within it, which acknowledged that it did not constitute expert tax advice and which suggested that expert advice be sought.
“I am conscious of the acute challenges ministers face – perhaps uniquely – in managing the demands of their personal lives and their public responsibilities.
“However, the responsibility of any taxpayer for reporting their tax returns and settling their liabilities rests ultimately with themselves.”
In a resignation letter on Friday, Ms Rayner said: “I have long believed that people who serve the British public in government must always observe the highest standards, and while the Independent Adviser has concluded that I acted in good faith and with honesty and integrity throughout, I accept that I did not meet the highest standards in relation to my recent property purchase.
“I would like to take this opportunity to repeat that it was never my intention to do anything other than pay the right amount.”
One word to describe Secretary of State for Housing (England) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner. Hypocrite! She criticised others for not paying their fair share of tax. Used her “working class” background and personal issues as an emotive weapon to excuse her tax avoidance. And cardboard Conservative Keir Starmer backed her all the way. She should have been sacked not allowed to resign. It’s absolutely pathetic that these champagne socialists once in power bury their snouts deep in the trough.
The letters are interesting.
Ministerial scrutiny in action.
Now lets see the usual suspect press and people go after Tory and Reform, the ones that missed Pritti, Zahawi etc.
Farage must be gutted.
The additional liability that foxed multiple professionals and the Revenue wouldn’t have come to light without the Telegraph’s diligence, persistence and hardwork so you have to wonder how much more unpaid tax there is hiding behind “complex tax arrangements”. Hopefully this will trigger a wide-ranging investigation into similar practices that may have been set up with less honourable intentions. The Telegraph may have started something their readers come to regret.
The Telegraph seemed to know more about Rayners housing arrangements than she did. A popular hard working politician widely tipped to be Starmer’s successor. A real loss, but was always a target from the right-wing press with their connections.