Angela Rayner quits Government after standards probe into tax affairs

Sir Laurie said in his letter to the Prime Minister: “She believed that she relied on the legal advice she had received, but unfortunately did not heed the caution contained within it, which acknowledged that it did not constitute expert tax advice and which suggested that expert advice be sought.

“I am conscious of the acute challenges ministers face – perhaps uniquely – in managing the demands of their personal lives and their public responsibilities.

“However, the responsibility of any taxpayer for reporting their tax returns and settling their liabilities rests ultimately with themselves.”

In a resignation letter on Friday, Ms Rayner said: “I have long believed that people who serve the British public in government must always observe the highest standards, and while the Independent Adviser has concluded that I acted in good faith and with honesty and integrity throughout, I accept that I did not meet the highest standards in relation to my recent property purchase.

“I would like to take this opportunity to repeat that it was never my intention to do anything other than pay the right amount.”