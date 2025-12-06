Rayner ‘won’t be played like a pawn’ after claims of mooted Streeting pact

Angela Rayner will “not be played like a pawn,” a source close to the former deputy prime minister has said, after claims of a mooted deal for her and Wes Streeting to run for the Labour leadership.

The source said “there is no vacancy and there is no pact”, after the Telegraph reported that allies of the Health Secretary were pressing her to sign up to a “joint ticket” for the top job.

A spokesperson for Mr Streeting described the claims as “completely untrue” and said people appeared to be “misinterpreting” his support for the ex-Cabinet minister.

The Health Secretary was last month forced to deny plotting to unseat Sir Keir Starmer and criticised a “toxic” culture in Downing Street after anonymous briefings against him.

It was reported that the attacks on Mr Streeting were a ploy to warn off potential leadership contenders, although the Prime Minister has said he was assured they did not emanate from No 10.

On Friday, The Telegraph reported that MPs close to Mr Streeting had approached Ms Rayner about the prospect of a pact, allowing the Cabinet minister to deny personal involvement.

Ms Rayner, who resigned from UK Government in September over her tax affairs, has discussed the approaches with some of her supporters, according to the paper.

But a spokesperson for Mr Streeting said: “This is a silly season story and completely untrue.

“Wes’s entire focus is on getting the NHS through this winter, and the only deal he’s interested in doing is with the resident doctors to avert strikes.

“People appear to be getting carried away and misinterpreting his support for Angela as something other than supporting a good person going through a difficult time.”

And a source close to Ms Rayner said: “There is no vacancy and there is no pact. Amidst all the stirring and silly games, Angela is focused on representing her constituents and ensuring that this Government delivers.

“Angela is made of tough stuff and she will not be played like a pawn.”

Sir Keir Starmer last month dismissed talk of leadership challenges as “wasted” time, when asked by reporters whether the briefing was helpful and what his message would be to allies considering making similar moves.

He said: “My message would be very much that every minute that we are not talking about the cost of living, and straining every sinew to ensure that those that need our help in relation to the cost of living and feeling better off, and having a better health service, and feeling safer and more secure in their community, is a minute wasted.”