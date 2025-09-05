Rayner’s job in jeopardy as ministerial rules breach verdict looms

Angela Rayner’s political future appeared increasingly uncertain ahead of the expected Friday verdict on whether she broke ministerial standards rules over her tax affairs.

It comes as lawyers she blamed for her stamp duty underpayment denied having given her tax advice.

Sir Keir Starmer repeatedly declined to say whether he would sack his deputy, who is also the Housing Secretary, if his independent ethics watchdog rules against her.

The Prime Minister said he would “of course” act on the findings of Sir Laurie Magnus’s probe following Ms Rayner’s acknowledgement that she failed to pay a £40,000 tax surcharge on a flat she bought in Hove this year.

The advice she received is likely to form a key plank of Sir Laurie’s investigation, after Ms Rayner said she was incorrectly advised that she did not need to pay the higher stamp duty rate reserved for second home purchases.

“Scapegoats”

Sources close to Ms Rayner said a conveyancer and two experts in trust law had all suggested the amount of stamp duty she paid on the East Sussex property was correct and she acted on the advice she was given at the time.

But the conveyancing firm, Verrico and Associates, on Thursday said its lawyers “never” gave Ms Rayner tax advice and were being made “scapegoats”.

In a statement, managing director Joanna Verrico said: “We’re not qualified to give advice on trust and tax matters and we advise clients to seek expert advice on these.”

The founder of the small high street firm, based in Herne Bay, Kent, said it completed her stamp duty return “based on the figures and the information provided by Ms Rayner”.

“We believe that we did everything correctly and in good faith. Everything was exactly as it should be.

“We probably are being made scapegoats for all this, and I have got the arrows stuck in my back to show it.”

Ms Rayner referred herself for an ethics investigation on Wednesday, admitting that she had not paid enough stamp duty on the purchase of the £800,000 flat.

She said she had initially been advised that she was not liable for the second property surcharge because she had sold her stake in her family home in Ashton-under-Lyne to a court-instructed trust established in 2020 to benefit her disabled son.

But she conceded she had made a “mistake” after fresh legal advice from a “leading tax counsel” later revealed that she was liable for the extra duty on her new Hove flat.

Before then, she had insisted for weeks that she had paid the correct amount of tax.

The independent ethics adviser will assess whether Ms Rayner broke the ministerial rules, which place an “overarching duty on ministers to comply with the law”, “behave in a way that upholds the highest standards of propriety”, and “be as open as possible” with the public.

“Hypocrisy”

Sir Keir told the BBC he would “act on whatever the report is that’s put in front of me”.

The Labour leader said it was for the independent adviser to establish the facts around the controversy, “then of course it does fall to me – I completely accept that – to make the decision based on what I see in that report”.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch repeated her calls for the Prime Minister to sack Ms Rayner, saying the conveyancer’s denial that it advised her on tax “is yet more damning evidence that Angela Rayner has not been honest with the British public”.

Writing in the Daily Express, Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake called Ms Rayner’s actions “the height of hypocrisy”.

He said: “Labour’s reckless tax agenda, from the family farm tax to attacks on homes and businesses, is proof of a party governing for itself, not for the country.

“Sir Keir Starmer must find a spine and remove Angela Rayner.”

Losing the Deputy Prime Minister would cause a headache for Sir Keir as he seeks to reset Government following a difficult summer dominated by criticism of the small boats crisis and speculation about tax rises in the autumn budget.

Ms Rayner is popular among the Labour grassroots and is said to have played an important role in defusing the backbench revolt over proposed welfare cuts earlier this year.

She is key to his political project, overseeing the manifesto pledge to build 1.5 million new homes as well as the Government’s flagship workers’ rights expansion, and is seen as a bridge between No 10 and the wider party.