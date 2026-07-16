RCN renews call for nursing graduate jobs guarantee in Wales

Mark Mansfield

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has renewed calls for the Welsh Government to guarantee NHS jobs for newly qualified nurses in Wales after warning that almost a third of this year’s graduates still face uncertainty over their future.

The union is urging ministers to introduce a graduate guarantee after Health Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW) announced in May that 809 NHS nursing posts would be available for students graduating this year – enough for around 69% of the cohort.

RCN Wales said Wales had invested heavily in training the next generation of nurses and argued that every graduate should have the opportunity to begin their career in NHS Wales.

The renewed appeal came as new Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) figures showed continued strong interest in nursing courses in Wales. A total of 4,340 people had applied to study nursing by the June 2026 deadline, compared with 4,370 at the same stage last year – a decrease of around 0.7%.

Despite the slight fall, the RCN said application numbers remained broadly stable, noting that the 2025 admissions cycle recorded the highest number of nursing applications in the previous five years.

Professor Sandy Harding, Associate Director of Nursing Policy and Professional Practice at RCN Wales, said: “It is encouraging to see continued interest in nursing programmes in Wales. While application numbers are slightly lower than last year, the difference is minimal and follows a particularly strong year for recruitment.

“Nursing remains a rewarding and valued profession, and we are pleased that so many people continue to choose Wales as a place to study. Many applicants will come from outside Wales, bringing a range of experiences and perspectives that enrich both our universities and our future workforce.”

However, she said attracting students into nursing had to be matched by employment opportunities once they qualified.

“Wales has invested significantly in educating the next generation of nurses, and we want newly qualified registrants to be able to build their careers within the Welsh NHS and wider health and care system.

“At a time when services face significant workforce pressures, it is essential that newly qualified nurses are able to move into practice, develop their skills and contribute to patient care. Supporting people into nursing education and ensuring there are opportunities for them when they graduate are both critical to building a sustainable nursing workforce for the future.”

Graduate summit

Responding, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: “The Cabinet Minister for Health and Care has already convened a graduate summit to find immediate solutions and asked for actions from the Summit to be rolled out nationally.

“We have asked HEIW to coordinate a national support offer, including a single point of access to ensure graduates remain supported and connected to emerging employment opportunities.

“We are focused on retaining skills within NHS Wales and will provide clear guidance around NHS Wales Bursary commitments.”

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