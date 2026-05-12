RCN urges government to guarantee jobs for newly qualified nurses in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

The Royal College of Nursing Wales has called on the new Welsh Government to introduce a “graduate guarantee” for newly qualified nurses after figures showed almost a third of this year’s expected graduates are not currently guaranteed NHS jobs in Wales.

Health Education and Improvement Wales has announced that 809 nursing roles will be available across NHS Wales for students graduating later this year.

However, the RCN said this represented only 69% of the anticipated number of nursing graduates qualifying in Wales, leaving 31% facing uncertainty about employment.

The union warned the situation risked undermining efforts to tackle staffing shortages across the Welsh NHS.

Nicola Williams, executive director of nursing at RCN Wales, said nurses who had spent years training and working in Welsh health services should be guaranteed jobs at the end of their studies.

She said: “We recognise and are encouraged by the work that has been undertaken across NHS organisations, by the executive directors of nursing and their teams to make as many jobs available as possible for our graduate nurses.

“However, the figure still falls short of the number of students due to graduate this year.

“Those who have chosen to be one of our amazing nurses here in Wales have already dedicated hours and hours of both studying and placement time contributing to health services across Wales. They should be comforted by assurance of a job at the end of their training.”

Williams said the union would press ministers to introduce a graduate guarantee scheme to ensure newly qualified nurses could move directly into employment.

“That is why we are calling on the new Welsh Government for a graduate guarantee for all nursing students in Wales, to ensure a seamless transition from training to employment,” she said.

Offset

She argued the cost of employing newly qualified nurses could be offset by reducing spending on agency staff.

“When you look at the money being spent on agency nursing for example, this cost could easily cover the outstanding roles for newly qualified nurses, which would lead to more consistent care and a sustainable career start for those wishing to care for the people of Wales,” she said.

Williams added that frontline staff continued to report shortages and increasing pressure within NHS services.

“Our members are telling us that the NHS in Wales remains short-staffed in the areas that they work,” she said.

“Many nurses are not being released to access the education and development they need, are not having breaks, are experiencing burnout and feeling demoralised as they cannot give the care that their patients need due to the current staffing levels.”

Staffing levels

She said retaining graduates trained in Wales would be vital to rebuilding NHS staffing levels and improving long-term workforce planning.

“A pipeline of nursing graduates who are training, working and living in Wales are essential in the drive to improve recruitment across Wales and rebuild the NHS,” she said.

The RCN said it would seek early talks with the incoming Welsh Government and continue discussions with HEIW and NHS organisations over future job opportunities for nursing graduates.