RCN Wales calls for urgent action on nursing pay progression

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Wales Board has called on the Welsh Government to take “immediate action” to address pay progression for nursing staff, warning that Wales risks falling behind other parts of the UK.

Meeting in Cardiff, Board members said recent developments in England and Scotland had intensified concerns that Welsh nurses were not seeing promised improvements to career structures or salaries.

The intervention follows an announcement by the UK Government on NHS nursing arrangements in England, where ministers have committed to reviewing Band 5 nursing roles to ensure banding and pay accurately reflect responsibilities. The plans include funding for any pay uplifts resulting from those assessments.

RCN Wales said the move demonstrated that Westminster had acknowledged longstanding concerns about stalled career progression, particularly difficulties moving from Band 5 to Band 6.

Board members noted that Scotland had already begun similar reforms “several years ago”, meaning both the UK and Scottish governments had now signalled their intent to tackle progression barriers.

In Wales, however, the RCN said commitments made as part of the 2023/24 NHS pay deal had “not resulted in tangible change” for nurses.

The union said Welsh ministers should match actions being taken elsewhere, arguing that career progression from Band 5 to Band 6 had become “increasingly dysfunctional”.

Jackie Davies, Chair of the RCN Wales Board, said: “Governments elsewhere in the UK have recognised what nurses have been saying for years – progression from Band 5 to Band 6 is broken.

“The current system is failing nursing professionals. It has eroded trust, damaged morale, and left skilled staff stuck in roles that do not reflect their expertise, responsibility or experience.”

The RCN also highlighted proposals in England to prioritise graduate pay and introduce a single, nationally led preceptorship framework under the Chief Nursing Officer.

While Wales already has a preceptorship framework designed to support newly registered nurses, RCN Wales said it had not been fully funded.

The Board said proper investment was essential to ensure new registrants were “adequately supported” at the start of their careers.

Helen Whyley, Executive Director of RCN Wales, said: “Previous commitments from the Welsh Government during pay negotiations have not delivered the change nursing staff were promised.

“While these developments elsewhere are not the full solution nurses need or deserve, they set a clear direction of travel.

“The Welsh Government must now match that ambition and act decisively to ensure nurses in Wales are not left behind their colleagues across the border.

“This must be the starting point for reform, not the finish line.”

Senedd election

RCN Wales said it was urging both the Welsh Government and political parties contesting the forthcoming Senedd election to make “firm, time-bound commitments” to deliver measurable improvements in pay progression and career development.

Responding to the union’s concerns, the Welsh Government said work on nursing career structures was already under way.

A spokesperson said: “Significant work to improve career progression for nursing is already underway in Wales through social partnership including the Royal College of Nursing.

“We have established a national approach to preceptorship, and we are actively monitoring its implementation across Wales, taking further action where required.

“Work is also ongoing to adopt standardised NHS Wales job descriptions for nursing and midwifery roles, which will be job evaluated in line with updated profiles to ensure nurses and midwives are paid at the correct band.”