Real Living Wage would provide benefits in creative and cultural sector – study

Tens of thousands of workers in creative and cultural jobs would get a pay rise if they received the voluntary Real Living Wage, research suggests.

The Living Wage Foundation said its study indicated that if all low-paid jobs in the sector were uplifted to the Real Living Wage, it would result in a total economic benefit to the UK of more than £41 million and a pay rise for at least 35,000 jobs.

It added that, on average, for every 100 people given a pay rise to the Real Living Wage, it contributes £100,000 to the UK economy.

Katherine Chapman, executive director of the Living Wage Foundation, said: “Paying the real Living Wage in the creative sector is a valuable opportunity to boost the UK’s creative economy while lifting thousands of workers and their families out of poverty.

“The UK Government has a chance to lead by ensuring that public investment in the creative and cultural industries supports good jobs and fair pay, as is the case in Scotland.

“As regional mayors consider how they can boost creative industries in their regions, they should look to embed the living wage into their creative industry Plans. Building the Living Wage into burgeoning creative economies is key to ensuring that growth in the creative sector is inclusive.

“Everyone in the creative and cultural sector, from cafe staff in museums to studio cleaners and front-of-house teams in theatres, should earn enough to meet the cost of living.”

The Real Living Wage applies to all workers over 18 and is currently £13.45 an hour across the UK and £14.80 in London, compared with the official national living wage of £12.21 an hour for workers aged 21 and over.