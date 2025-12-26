‘Really positive start’ for Boxing Day shopping as footfall up at retail parks

With stores shut on Christmas Day, December 26 traditionally sees people stepping back out of their homes to bargain hunt in the Boxing Day sales.

UK retail destinations have had a “really positive start” to Boxing Day as early data showed more people spending the bank holiday at retail parks than last year, an analyst said.

A Barclays survey indicated that fewer people were planning to take part in the discounts bonanza this year compared to 2024 for “cost-conscious” reasons, but retail analysts MRI Software called early figures promising.

Footfall in retail parks across the country had increased by 6.9% on last year by 1pm on Friday, according to the group – which counts footfall in more than 660 retail destinations across the UK 24/7 through cameras.

High streets and shopping centres have not yet seen an uplift this December 26, with footfall down 2.4% and 2.6% respectively as of early Friday afternoon.

Retail analyst for MRI Software, Jenni Matthews, told the Press Association: “It’s a really positive start to Boxing Day, which we’ve not seen for a number of years.

“So really encouraging and especially given that the retail sector have had quite a tough start to the year as well.

“So this is a really, really strong close to the year.”

She said analysts would not normally see these numbers for a couple of days, and that they are even more promising considering a lot of stores are still closed.

Ms Matthews suggested retail parks were doing particularly well as they offer hospitality and leisure spots as well as stores, and that people could be eating or doing an activity there rather than just shopping.

A spokesperson for the Westfield shopping centres in Loodon said that more people see Boxing Day as a “full-day occasion” rather than just a day to pop out to the shops.

Katie Wyle, managing director of customer and retail operations for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in northern Europe, said: “Boxing Day at Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City delivered a strong performance, with early indicators pointing to solid, broad-based trading across beauty and wellness, home and luxury.

“Visitors spent the day moving between shopping, dining and leisure, enjoying longer stays in our centres.

“The results highlight that while shopping remains central to Boxing Day, people increasingly see it as a full-day occasion, combining retail, dining and leisure rather than focusing on a single transaction.”

According to MRI Software, retail destinations in coastal towns have seen an uplift in footfall of 10% compared to Boxing Day last year while footfall in central London spots was down almost 8%.

Ms Matthews suggested that could be a sign of more people going away for the festive break or that coastal towns are putting on events to draw shoppers in.

She also said things have changed in the retail world since the pandemic.

“Pre-Covid, we rarely saw stores close on Boxing Day,” she told PA.

“If we remember going back 10, 15 years Next would have queues, they’d be opening their doors as early as 4 or 5am. I think since Covid there is more of a focus on thanking the retail staff as well that have been so busy over the Christmas period, having that extra day off.

“There’s more family time as well so I think there has been a sort of change in behaviour when we look at pre-Covid times compared to now.”

Shoppers in London’s Oxford Street told of the changes they have experienced around the traditionally popular shopping day.

Jaimini, from Harrow, hits the stores every Boxing Day for “mum and daughter time”.

The 45-year-old told PA: “This is probably the lowest that we’ve spent in god knows how many years.

“Usually we have bags and we think ‘oh why didn’t we bring a suitcase with us to put all the shopping, it’s easier to carry’ but we’ve literally got a bag each this time.

“It’s being more aware of what you’re buying, so not just buying stuff for the sake of buying it and I just don’t think there’s that many offers this year to be honest so there’s not that much appealing.”

Donnel, 25, from south-west London, said the budget has gone up.

“You got to be spending wisely,” the primary school worker said.

“I’m always prepared so I’m always making sure I’m saving or I’ve saved already for months and months in advance so then when I do come to shop I am shopping, I know I’ve got money to spend so I should be OK.”

Analysis from Visa showed spending was up generally over this year’s festive period in the UK.

Preliminary data from Visa Consulting and Analytics’ annual retail spend monitor, which analysed UK retail spending from November 1 to December 23, showed overall holiday spending increased 3.6% year-on-year.

It measured in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment and was not adjusted for inflation.