Reassurance issued after pupil allowed to wear ceremonial dagger

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A school and council are providing reassurance to parents following an announcement that a pupil would be allowed to wear a ceremonial dagger for religious reasons.

An email sent to parents from the Pembrokeshire school’s headteacher said: “We have recently welcomed a Sikh family to our school community.

“As part of their faith, practising Amrhitrdhari Sikhs, over the age of 14, are required to wear certain symbolic items, one of which is the kirpan. In this case, the learner is wearing a small, sheathed ceremonial kirpan (that is secured and cannot be unsheathed). It is worn purely as a religious symbol and not as a functional item.

“We have taken appropriate steps to ensure that this is managed safely and in accordance with our safeguarding responsibilities, the laws of the United Kingdom, and our commitment to respecting the religious beliefs of all learners.

“We will continue to monitor this sensitively and appropriately.”

The kirpan is a mandatory article of faith worn by initiated (Amritdhari) Khalsa Sikhs, representing a commitment to spirituality, justice, and defending the innocent. Often a small steel or iron blade, it is one of the five Ks worn at all times by Sikhs.

It has been described as not a weapon of violence but a ‘weapon of grace,’ a symbol of courage, self-defence, and the duty to protect the weak and uphold justice.

Concerns were raised by parents on social media, with one saying her daughter was made to take off her false nails she had got done for her birthday as the school classed them as “a dangerous weapon,” saying she refused and got sent home.

Another said: “Allowing that in a school? They planning on having a copper follow them everywhere every school day? Surely they cannot walk around with a blade in school, religious or not surely that’s not okay! I have absolutely no issue with any religion at all but that is dangerous for people, they could hurt someone whether accidental or intentional.”

The school’s uniform policy stresses: “Sikhism requires that a baptised Sikh should carry a comb (Khanga); steel bracelets (Kara) and a short sword or dagger (Kirpan). These additions to the jewellery / accessory rules are permitted, but any kirpan must be ceremonial: that is, safe and incapable of being used as a weapon.”

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman said: “The council is aware of the issue and provided guidance and advice to [the school].

“The school will follow their safeguarding process as outlined in the letter to parents and the council is satisfied that appropriate measures are in place at the school.”