Rebecca Riots history brought to life in new exhibition

Nation.Cymru Staff

A new exhibition bringing the story of a Welsh rebel exiled to Tasmania nearly 200 years ago back to life through photography, film and a community procession inspired by the Rebecca Riots is open now.

Tyisha is a large-scale project rooted in Tumble and the wider Gwendraeth Valley, bringing together artists, students and local communities to explore the story of Jac Ty-isha (Jack Hughes).

A significant figure in the Rebecca Riots, following an attempt to demolish the Bolgoed toll gate on the outskirts of Pontarddulais, in 1843, Ty-isha was arrested and exiled to Tasmania. He never returned to his native Cymru.

The Rebecca Riots remain an important part of Welsh social history and cultural memory, with Merched Becca (Rebecca’s Daughters) becoming enduring symbols of resistance, solidarity and community action.

Tyisha revisits this history through a contemporary lens, exploring how the story of Jac Ty-isha and the communities from which it emerged continues to resonate across the valley.

At the centre of the project is a community procession through Tumble and the landscape connected to Jac Ty-isha’s life, with participants dressed as Merched Becca.

The procession is a living artwork depicting a shared act of walking and connecting history, place, identity, and belonging.

Tyisha aims to honour the people and communities who shaped the Gwendraeth Valley while opening up space for new interpretations and voices.

Through photography, film, performance and creative technologies, Tyisha brings together Welsh and Wales-based artists, students and community participants.

The resulting work includes contributions by:

Huw Alden Davies, Amanda Savinelli & Renata Ostiak

Paul Cabuts

Peter Finnemore

Kathryn Campbell Dodd

Louise Bird

Kate Dunwell

Mohamed Hassan

Karl Sedgwick

Lucas Davies

Students at Carmarthen School of Art

Together, the works use photography, film and other art forms to explore the history of the valley, involving local people in creating a record of the area’s past and present.

The project, presented as part of Ffoto Cymru and curated by Kathryn Campbell Dodd, will take place between 5 October and 6 November 2026, with a preview evening on 15 October, at Oriel Henry Thomas.

More information is available here.

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