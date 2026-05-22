Recesses: What are they, who decides them, and when is the Senedd at work?

Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

With the mid-term recess approaching, the Senedd is gearing up for a break just two weeks into its seventh term.

Since the election results were announced on Friday 8 May, the Senedd has elected a new First Minster, Llywydd, and Deputy Llywydd. It has also held two plenary sessions and appointed members to the business committee.

But with the mid-term break next week, it is likely to be June before the Senedd gets fully back to work.

So what is recess and what do the Senedd Members do during it?

What is recess?

Recess is the period in which the Senedd does not formally sit, meaning members do not meet in Cardiff Bay for debates or committee meetings.

This does not mean, however, that Senedd Members are simply on holiday. Members often use this time to do work in their constituency.

Recesses happen throughout the year, with the largest being the multi-week break in the summer – typically from the end of July to mid-September. Other breaks include Christmas, Easter, and Whitsun.

What do MSs do during recess?

Most members have a local office within their constituency, where they employ staff to help them with their work.

During recess, members typically return to their constituencies, focusing on local issues and public engagement.

Who decides the recess dates?

The dates of the Senedd recesses are decided by the business committee, made up of Plaid Cymru’s Heledd Fychan, Llŷr Powell from Reform UK, Labour’s Lynne Neagle, and former Welsh Conservatives leader Paul Davies.

Anthony Slaughter and Paul Rock from the Wales Green Party, and Jane Dodds of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, are also entitled to attend the meetings and vote under Senedd rules.

The Llywydd, Huw Irranca-Davies, chairs the committee.

The committee exists to “facilitate the effective organisation of Senedd proceedings”, according to the Senedd, with one of its roles being to determine Senedd recesses.

When are the upcoming recess dates?

The business committee, which met for the first time on Thursday May 21, has confirmed the recess dates for the remainder of the year:

• Whitsun half-term: Monday May 25 to Sunday May 31.

• Summer recess: Monday July 20 to Sunday September 13.

• Autumn half-term: Monday October 26 to Sunday November 1.

The business committee has also provided provisional dates for the Christmas and spring half-term recesses:

• Christmas recess: Monday December 21, 2026 to Sunday January 10, 2027.

• Spring half-term: Monday February 8, 2027 to Sunday February 14 2027.