Recommendations for proposed council tax increase ‘still cheapest in Wales’

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh county council has approved initial recommendations which could see a Council Tax increase of 5.1% taking the Band D charge to £1,792.98.

It came as Anglesey’s Executive was asked to consider recommendations for setting its initial proposed budget at £207.023m for 2026/27.

The final budget proposal will be subject to a review by the Scrutiny Committee on February 18, 2026, and recommended for further approval by the Executive on February 24, 2026.

The final budget will be approved by the Full Council on March 5, and could change before then.

At its meeting on Tuesday, January 27, the Executive agreed to approve a proposal to increase the Council Tax by 4.8% – plus 0.3% to cover the Fire Levy – which would take the level to 5.1%.

Deputy leader Councillor Robin Williams told the meeting “that will still be the cheapest figure across north Wales”.

However, Marc Jones the 151 Officer added that on top of the council tax figure there would also be the Police and Town and Community Councils precepts to be considered, and which were “outside of the scope of the council”.

The report presented during the meeting, also called for recommendations to maintain the premium on empty and second homes at 100%.

It was also proposed that £1.685m should be released from the Council’s general balances and earmarked reserves in order to balance the 2026/27 revenue budget.

A detailed report on the preparation of the 2026/27 standstill budget, the provisional settlement and funding the budget was presented in the Draft Revenue Budget, 2026/2.

It was stated that “a number of options” had been considered in reaching the proposed budget details.

Options had also taken into account the level of net expenditure based on the draft settlement from Welsh Government and options relating to the level of Council Tax.

“The proposed budget aims to strike a balance between maintaining core services, service pressures and business continuity,” the report said.

The 151 officer confirmed that the council had received its final settlement from the Welsh Government, last week, and noted that the grant sum had been higher than the figure reported, details in the report would now be amended.

Cllr Carwyn Elias Jones thanked everyone involved in preparing the budget, noting that “it hasn’t got to this stage without a lot of hard work” and “overcoming challenges”.

He also noted that between now and March 5, the situation could change, with possibly more money coming in or increased costs going out.

“We just don’t know, but we need a balanced budget to run the services we do as a council”.

“No councillor, wants to see rises in council tax more than is needed…we know how difficult things are.

“I think we have got to a situation which is quite balanced at this stage, but we will have to see if things change between now and March”.

Council leader Cllr Gary Pritchard said “I don’t think anybody wants to raise council tax.

But he added the council was “proud” that it was still able to provide non-statutory services, such as in leisure activities.