Record 125,000 heat pumps sold in 2025, industry figures show

UK heat pump sales reached record highs in 2025, with more than 125,000 units sold, the industry has said.

Data from the Heat Pump Association (HPA) reveal there were a total of 125,037 units of air, ground, water and other heat pumps sold last year, a 27% increase on 2024.

More than a third of the heat pumps (36%) were manufactured in the UK, an increase on the number for 2024, the figures show.

But the industry warned the growth rate in the sector has slowed compared to last year – and more needs to be done to meet Government targets to install 450,000 heat pumps a year by 2030 as set out in the Warm Homes Plan.

The figures are factory gate sales, so they include heat pumps sold under grant schemes such as the £7,500 boiler upgrade scheme, and other sales, such as for new homes.

Charlotte Lee, chief executive of HPA UK, said: “The continued growth of the UK heat pump market is extremely positive, but to meet the Government’s target of 450,000 heat pump installations annually by 2030, momentum must be maintained.”

She said the sector was awaiting the publication of the Future Homes and Building Standard Regulations which will set out standards to which new homes must be built, and urged the Government to publish a consultation which sets out options to reduce the price of electricity relative to gas.

“Both are needed to provide the sector with confidence that the main barriers to accelerate heat pump deployment are being unlocked,” she said.