Record £85m flood investment announced

The Welsh Government has announced a record £85 million investment in flood and coastal erosion risk management for 2026/27 – the largest annual allocation ever made in Wales.

Huw Irranca-Davies confirmed the funding during a visit to a major coastal defence scheme at Rover Way in Cardiff, where construction work is under way to strengthen protections along the coastline.

The latest funding brings total investment in flood risk management during this Senedd term to more than £377 million, representing the highest level of flooding investment delivered by any Welsh Government.

Of the £85 million available next year, almost £43 million will be allocated as capital funding for new schemes designed to protect communities most at risk. A full breakdown of projects, including a national map, is due to be published on the Welsh Government website.

Speaking at the Rover Way site, the Deputy First Minister said the scale of funding reflected the growing threat posed by climate change.

“We have delivered record investment in flood and coastal erosion risk management because protecting people, homes and businesses is crucial,” he said.

“This year’s £85 million of funding is the highest annual investment Wales has ever seen.

“It will fund new schemes right across the country, maintain vital infrastructure, and help communities adapt to the increasing impacts of climate change.”

The Rover Way project itself represents a £35.2 million investment led by Cardiff Council. The scheme includes the construction of large rock revetments, earth embankments, sheet piling and enhanced erosion protection.

Once completed, it is expected to reduce the risk of coastal flooding to 2,326 residential properties and 204 non-residential premises over the next century. The Welsh Government has provided 85% of the construction funding and covered all development costs.

The project forms part of the wider Coastal Risk Management Programme (CRMP), a £291 million, five-year initiative aimed at improving resilience in vulnerable coastal communities. Across Wales, 15 major schemes are being delivered under the programme, ultimately improving protection for nearly 14,000 properties.

Local authority-led projects

In addition to large-scale infrastructure, the Government has allocated more than £7.4 million through its Small Scale Works Grant. This funding will support 106 local authority-led projects next year, often delivered by local contractors to provide practical improvements while supporting regional economies.

Revenue funding will also continue for Risk Management Authorities and the Wales Coastal Monitoring Centre, helping to maintain existing assets, support specialist staff, improve data collection and ensure effective flood warnings.

A further £5.26 million will be directed towards 35 Natural Flood Management projects across Wales. These initiatives include tree planting, habitat restoration and the installation of so-called “leaky dams” to slow water flow. The measures are expected to reduce flood risk for more than 3,300 properties while delivering environmental and wellbeing benefits.

During his visit, Mr Irranca-Davies met apprentices and trainees working on the Rover Way scheme and announced a £500,000 workforce development programme to strengthen specialist flood and coastal skills across Wales over the next three years.