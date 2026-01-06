Record high calls to Alzheimer’s Society’s dementia support line in December

A record high of almost 5,000 callers contacted the Alzheimer’s Society’s dementia support line over the festive season.

Calls were up 16% from 4,279 in December 2024 to 4,973 last month.

The latest figure is the highest since the helpline was set up in 2019.

According to the NHS, it is estimated there are 850,000 people across the UK with dementia and the Alzheimer’s Society said one in three people born in the UK today will develop dementia in their lifetime.

While callers contacted the helpline for different reasons including fundraising (6%) and emotional support (3%), the most-mentioned topic was social care (19%), the charity said.

The data comes as the charity launched its dementia run club – which aims to fundraise to keep the support line running.

The club is made up of 10 people who all have a connection to dementia – including a woman who has been living with the condition since a diagnosis more than a decade ago.

Jane Buckels, from Abergavenny in Wales, said running helps to manage her symptoms.

The 68-year-old, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2014, said: “From the day of my dementia diagnosis, I realised I had to remain physically active to look after my body and brain.

“Running has been amazing as it helps me to manage my symptoms and gives me a social routine.

“Alzheimer’s Society has been a lifeline too – I attend its support groups and still get regular visits from its dementia advisers.

“I’m proud to be part of dementia run club as l want to show the world that you can still embrace new challenges while living with dementia – and do your bit to give back to an invaluable cause.”

Other members of the club include a dementia researcher and a carer.

The club will take part in the 45th AJ Bell Great North Run on 13 September, of which the Alzheimer’s Society is the official charity.

Comedian Hugh Dennis

Comedian and actor Hugh Dennis, who has taken part in various fundraising events for the Alzheimer’s Society, said: “Nothing compares to the pride of taking on a charity challenge, as no matter how tough it gets, you know that your effort will make a real and lasting difference to those who most need it.

“What the dementia run club is attempting is truly incredible – if you can, please consider donating or sign up to your own AJ Bell Great Runs Series event.”