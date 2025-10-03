Record investment in coal tip safety to protect Welsh communities

Welsh communities are being protected from the threat of disused coal tips, with over 3,000 inspections carried out so far, and updated data published today (Friday 3 October).

In 2023, the Welsh Government published the location and category of disused coal tips in Wales on a single central database.

Since then, the Welsh Government continues to work closely with public partners to deliver an effective inspection and maintenance regime across Wales.

With tips across Wales now regularly monitored to keep communities safe, updates to the National Dataset are published twice a year.

Categories

Disused coal tips are given categories, which consider many different factors and reflect which sites may require more frequent inspections and increased management.

Category R tips pose the lowest risk to public safety, while Category C and D tips carry the potential to impact public safety and are therefore inspected at least once or twice a year respectively.

In today’s update, 35 changes have been noted including newly identified tip landforms and revisions, with the data presented through an online map.

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies, said: “The regular updating of this national, publicly available data demonstrates our unwavering commitment to coal tip safety across Wales, and our absolute dedication to protecting people.

“I want to reassure people living near to where tips have moved categories that this means they will receive increased monitoring and management as Wales continues to lead the way in addressing the challenge of coal tip safety, and ensuring our communities are safe for generations to come.”

Legislation

The UK Government recently agreed to provide record funding of £118m over three years for coal tip safety. When combined with the Welsh Government’s investment, it means more than £220m has been invested in coal tip safety to date.

The Deputy First Minister added: “This record investment is making real safety improvements for communities across Wales. Combining Welsh and UK Government funding effectively helps us ensure communities are better protected for the future.”

The Welsh Government has also delivered landmark legislation to address the safety issues caused by Wales’s mining past.

The Disused Mine and Quarry Tips (Wales) Act, which received Royal Assent last month, will establish the Disused Tips Authority for Wales in April 2027. This new public body will be responsible for checking, recording, monitoring and managing tips.