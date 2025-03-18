Record level of investment in flood protection confirmed

The Welsh government has announced its highest ever investment in flood protection this year, with £77 million allocated to protect communities across the country.

Announcing the government’s Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Programme for 2025-26, the Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies, told the Senedd that the funding comes at ‘a crucial time’ following a winter when many communities in Wales saw the harsh reality of climate change.

New schemes funded through the programme will protect 4,640 properties in the next 12 months, on top of the 11,000 properties that will benefit from existing schemes due to be completed this year.

The record funding builds on two consecutive years of investment exceeding £75 million delivering towards a Programme for Government commitment to reduce flood risk to over 45,000 properties.

Budget

Today’s announcement comes after the Welsh Government Budget recently passed through the Senedd which released an extra £1.6 billion for public spending.

The flood protection programme for 2025-26 includes £36 million in capital funding, with £22 million allocated to Natural Resources Wales and £14 million to local authorities for flood alleviation schemes across Wales, such as Bontnewydd in Gwynedd, Pentre in Rhondda Cynon Taf, Gurnos in Powys and Haven Head in Pembrokeshire.

The Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies said: “Last winter alone, the devastating impacts of Storms Bert and Darragh affected more than 700 properties across Wales, emphasising why flood protection remains a top priority for this Welsh Government.

“These events reinforce how our flood programme must be – and indeed is – robust to deliver both a planned pipeline of works and manage the demands of any required emergency response.”

Winter storms

An additional £8.1 million in emergency capital funding was provided following winter storms, alongside household grants of £500 and £1,000 for affected residents.

Mr Irranca-Davies added: “From building hard defences to introducing nature-based solutions, we’re committed to helping keep communities safe from flooding.

“With climate change increasing the frequency and severity of flooding, we’re backing our words with record investment and tangible action to protect people across Wales.”

