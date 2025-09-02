Record numbers using private health insurance in Wales

Martin Shipton

Private healthcare in Wales has seen a record increase in insurance uptake, according to a report from the providers themselves.

The Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) has released its latest quarterly market update, offering a comprehensive overview of private healthcare activity in Wales up to and including Q1 2025 [January to March].

While overall private hospital and clinic admissions remained stable compared to Q1 2024, the way patients pay and the type of patient have evolved. Notably, private medical insurance-funded admissions rose by 1% to reach their highest level since before the Covid-19 pandemic, totalling 3,520 cases. In contrast, self-pay admissions declined by 2%, falling to 4,540 and reducing their share of total admissions from 63% to 56%.

Consultants

The data also shows a record number of consultants active in private practice in Wales, reaching 357 in Q1 2025 – a 4.4% increase year-on-year. Growth was particularly strong in general surgery and gynaecology, with consultant numbers rising by 17% and 20% respectively.

Demographic analysis reveals a shift in gender-based payment preferences. Female insured admissions increased by 4.6%, while male insured admissions dipped slightly. Conversely, male self-pay admissions rose by 7.4%, while female self-pay admissions dropped by 9.2%. Overall, male patient admissions were up 3.2%, while female admissions declined by 4.1%.

Commenting on the findings, Richard Wells, PHIN’s Director of Technology and Insights, said: “The Welsh private healthcare market is showing signs of rebalancing. While self-pay remains a dominant funding method, the resurgence of insurance-funded admissions signals better availability, understanding of, and renewed confidence in, private medical cover. The increase in consultant activity and evolving patient demographics reflect a sector that is adapting to meet changing needs and expectations.

“The continued high levels of admissions emphasise the need for patients to be informed about their healthcare options and the independent, not-for-profit, PHIN website fills that need, with verified details of the hospitals and consultants providing private care, along with a variety of patient guides.”

Hospital activity

PHIN is a not-for-profit, independent organisation which is backed by the UK Government. Its quarterly updates are based on its unique national dataset, which includes validated hospital activity from private hospitals and clinics across the UK.

The full PHIN Private market update (September 2025) – Waes.pdf will be published on the PHIN website on September 2, along with updates for the UK and each devolved nation.

The 10 most common procedures undertaken by private healthcare providers in Wales during the first three months of 2025 were cataract surgery (2425 patients); hip replacement (485); upper gastro-intestinal endoscopy diagnostic (300); knee replacement (285); knee arthroscopy (260); inguinal hernia repair (200); colonoscopy diagnostic (205); colonoscopy therapeutic (120); bladder examination via cystoscopy (110); and carpal tunnel release (95).