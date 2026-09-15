Record turnout at Senedd election but concerns grow over abuse and misinformation

Emily Price

Voters in Wales turned out in record numbers for the 2026 Senedd election, but more needs to be done to tackle candidate abuse and misinformation, according to new research from the Electoral Commission.

Figures released by the independent elections watchdog on Monday (September 14) showed turnout reached 51.7% on May 7, the highest recorded at any Senedd election and the first time participation had exceeded 50%.

The Commission also found that public confidence in the way elections are run remained high with 94% of voters in Wales saying they were satisfied with the process of voting, while 86% were confident the election was run well.

99% said it was easy to complete the ballot paper and 97% were aware that the Senedd election was happening.

The findings were based on a YouGov survey of 1,771 adults in Wales, carried out between May 8 and June 1, 2026.

The Commission also drew on its May 2026 survey of Senedd election candidates.

Wales took an historic step into a new political era in the spring as voters elected an expanded 96-member Senedd under a radically overhauled electoral system.

Under the new rules, the traditional two-vote ballot paper was replaced by a single vote for a political party or independent candidate.

Voters no longer chose a specific individual to represent their local area – instead, they selected a party, which had already ranked its preferred candidates on a fixed closed list.

The election also saw major changes to constituency boundaries, dividing the nation into 16 newly created “super-constituencies”.

Each of these areas elected six Members of the Senedd using the D’Hondt formula to divide the seats proportionally according to the total vote share each party received.

The Electoral Commission said electoral administrators had worked extensively to deliver the changes and ensure voters understood the new system.

It said it worked closely with stakeholders across Wales to run an integrated programme of public awareness, education and partnership work to call attention to these changes in a bid to increase participation at the election.

However, the Commission warned that several issues need to be addressed ahead of future elections in Wales.

More than half of Senedd election candidates – 54% – said they had experienced harassment, intimidation or threats, with women more likely to report experiencing abuse.

The research also found widespread concerns about misinformation.

More than half of respondents said they had seen misinformation in the run-up to the election, while 12% said they had encountered deepfake material.

There was also evidence that some voters remained confused about Wales’ new electoral system.

31% said they were not confident they understood how the new system worked, while 17% were unaware that the voting system had changed.

The Commission also raised concerns about democratic education among young people.

Only 35% of 16–17-year-olds reported learning anything in school or college ahead of the election about voting or how Wales’ democracy works.

Rhydian Thomas, Head of the Electoral Commission Wales, said: “The continuing trend of high voter satisfaction in how elections are run, and increased turnout, are encouraging signs. Partners across Wales including Returning Officers, electoral administrators, candidates, the police forces, charities and civil society organisations worked closely to ensure these polls were delivered successfully and voters understood how to participate.

“Despite increased turnout, rising levels of candidate abuse and misinformation remain concerning.

“Without improvements to candidate safety, there is a significant risk that people will be put off standing in future elections.

“Our report calls on parties to promote respectful campaigning, and on the Welsh and UK governments and social media platforms to take action to protect voters from misinformation and remove abusive content.

“Young people continue to tell us they want more democratic education in school so they can navigate a changing electoral landscape and participate effectively in our democracy.

“We are committed to working with the Welsh Government and our partners to ensure young people in Wales have access to high-quality, impartial democratic education and can navigate mis and disinformation.”

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