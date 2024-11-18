‘Record year’ for Evri deliveries amid growth of ‘pre-loved fashion’ platforms

Parcel company Evri has said a sharp increase in people buying secondhand goods online handed it a “record year” for deliveries, as profit more than doubled.

Evri delivered more than 730 million parcels in the year ending February 29, a one-sixth increase on the previous 12 months, and a new record for the company.

Chief executive Martijn de Lange said more people were turning to online marketplaces and, in particular, “pre-loved fashion” platforms.

He said shoppers saw both as “affordable and sustainable” choices and that they had “reshaped shopping habits”.