Recorded rape cases up in north Wales

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

Reported rape cases in north Wales have increased in the last year by more than 14%.

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin is set to present a report to the North Wales Police and Crime Panel at Conwy County Council’s Coed Pella HQ on Monday, September 22.

The report includes a section detailing recorded crime in the region between April 2024 and March 2025 compared to the previous 12 months.

Reported rape cases have increased by 14.2%, with 717 recorded incidents.

Cases of violence against women and girls is down, though, by 7.7%, with 14,424 recorded incidents, whilst stalking and harassment is down by 9.4%, with 8,821 recorded incidents.

“Disappointing”

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin said the figures were disappointing.

“The increased figures for rape in my annual report are disappointing,” he said. “However, since the time period covered by the report, numbers of recorded offences have come down and the detection rate has risen.

“This rise in outcome rate is positive to see, but it is still low overall, and I will work with the Chief Constable and her Chief Officers to address this on behalf of the public.

“As Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales, people’s safety and wellbeing are my top priorities, and I would encourage any victim to come forward and report any incident. I have made tackling violence against women and girls a key objective for the force as part of my plan to cut crime across our region.

“This means I want to make North Wales safer for women and girls and to prevent and reduce violence by ensuring their safety through intervention, education, and support. As part of this, I also commission services that provide care for victims throughout the process of reporting an incident, from initial response at a sexual assault referral centre, to aftercare and support from organisations that offer counselling and therapy.”

He added: “As well as my own commitment to stopping the scourge of violence against women and girls, I know this is also a key concern for the Chief Constable and North Wales Police, and together we will work to ensure victims continue to be supported and that justice is ultimately served.”

Assurance

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Sidney said: “Since April this year, in addition to the number of recorded rape offences in North Wales falling, the positive outcome rates in North Wales have almost trebled from 3% to 8.6% for the same period last year. Since September last year, the force has seen a 1.8% increase in positive outcome rates overall.

“Additional resources have been put into place to ensure all rape reports are thoroughly investigated, and while we recognise there is still more to do, we are working hard to ensure robust action is taken against anyone who commits violent offences against women and girls in North Wales.”

He added: “A rise in reported rape offences may reflect a growing number of victims who feel empowered to come forward, supported by increased confidence that their reports will be taken seriously.

“It is vital that women and girls have complete faith in the ability of policing to keep them safe. Please be assured that all reports made to us are treated seriously and with priority.”