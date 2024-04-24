Recycling bins, bags and boxes ‘not a good look’ in city streets

Nicholas Thomas Local Democracy Reporter

Recycling collections are causing a headache for people living in terraced houses, and are “not a good look”.

That’s according to a Newport City councillor who has called on decision-makers to “make things a little bit easier” for people living in densely-populated areas.

Allan Morris said: “We’ve got a large proportion of terraced houses in Lliswerry, as have many other areas.

“Some of these people on bin day can have six boxes to get through their houses.”

“Not a good look”

But the council leader has defended the “efficient” current system and said other methods would be much more expensive to implement.

Speaking at a council meeting on Tuesday, Cllr Morris called on the leader to “look at the way that we recycle”, and proposed stackable boxes as a possible alternative for people living in terraced houses.

As well as black wheelie bins for non-recyclables, residents in Newport currently have a red bag for plastics and metals, a blue bag for cardboard and paper, and a green box for glass and small electricals.

There are also separate containers for food waste and large bins, on request, for those residents who want to dispose of garden waste.

“It is not a good look, with the greatest of respect, when you drive through these areas and you see all these bins, boxes and bags outside the houses,” said Cllr Morris. “For the sake of our city, can we have another look to try to make things a little bit easier and more customer-focused for the people that live in terraced houses?”

In response, Newport Council leader Jane Mudd defended the current recycling system as “effective”.

“It certainly helps us meet our targets, and it’s the envy of other local authorities,” she added.

Recognition

Cllr Mudd explained that “the reality is, in terms of providing alternative systems, they can cost up to 10 times as much as the current system that we’ve got”.

“I do recognise what you say, but we are running an incredibly efficient and effective system at this time,” she told Cllr Morris. “And also, it’s really important to note that any alternatives could cost up to 10 times as much and you will be aware, of course, [of] the pressures that we’re experiencing financially at the moment.”

Cllr Mudd added that the local authority would “of course review” the efficiency of its recycling system, and “if scrutiny [committees] would like to put forward any alternatives, they will be considered by the cabinet member”.

