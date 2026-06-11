Recycling centre closed after theft of skips and waste material

Nation.Cymru staff

A recycling centre in Powys remains closed after thieves stole skips and waste material during what council officials have described as a serious and unusual break-in.

Powys County Council confirmed that the Household Recycling Centre at Lower Cwmtwrch will remain shut while police carry out investigations and a major clean-up operation is completed.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the theft took place sometime between 6pm and 10pm on Monday, June 8, and between 3pm and 9.30pm on Tuesday, June 9.

Police officers were on site on Wednesday carrying out forensic examinations, while the council said stolen stock would need to be replaced before the facility could safely reopen.

Residents who had already booked appointments at the centre have been contacted directly, and the council said it hoped to reopen the site as soon as possible.

In the meantime, residents are being advised to use the household recycling centre in Brecon if they need to dispose of waste or recycling.

Councillor Richard Church, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for Legal and Regulatory Services, said: “This has been a highly unusual and serious incident, and I fully understand the inconvenience this will cause for residents who rely on the Lower Cwmtwrch recycling centre.

“We are working closely with the police and our contractor to ensure the site is made safe and fully restored before it reopens. It is important that we take the time to do this properly so that we can minimise the risk of anything like this happening again.”

He thanked residents for their patience and said Bryson Recycling, which operates the facility on behalf of the council, had also apologised for the disruption.

Dyfed-Powys Police have appealed for information as enquiries continue.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating a theft of skips and waste material from Lower Cwmtwrch Recycling Centre that occurred between 6pm to 10pm on Monday, June 8, and 3pm to 9.30pm Tuesday, June 9.

“Investigating officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the industrial estate area prior to or during this time, or who has information which could help their investigation, to get in touch.”