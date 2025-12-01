Recycling centre expansion backed despite noise concerns

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to expand a recycling centre in south Wales have been given the green light.

The expansion of the Llantrisant Recycling Centre was approved by Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s planning committee on Thursday, November 27.

The plans from civil engineering and waste management company Prichard’s include the retention of works carried out without planning permission as well as an extension to the recycling centre site and the construction of a recycling centre building.

They include a new sound-insulated recycling building, upgraded public recycling infrastructure, more than 80 new trees, and extensive landscaping.

The company says this planning permission paves the way for a significant £10m investment in the local circular economy.

The proposed 10,500-square-metre building stands at 17m tall and will include solar panels, rainwater harvesting, and sustainable drainage.

The planning approval consolidates existing permissions on site and includes improved environmental controls.

The centre is comprised of two separate recycling facilities – a private facility operated by the applicant and a public facility that allows RCT residents to deposit household waste for recycling.

There were two objectors to the application who both raised concerns about noise.

But in recommending approval planning officers said: “The development scheme that seeks permission through this full planning application has seen various works within the boundaries of the original consented site as well as an extension of the site to improve services and to allow the facility to keep up with demand, most of which without the necessary planning permissions.

“The scheme also seeks a further extension of the overall site and additional works to mitigate current impacts, works that have not yet been undertaken and are proposed.

“The existing consented site and its existing unauthorised extension are located outside of settlement limits and the further proposed site extension would result in additional encroachment into the open countryside.”

Impact to character

The planning officers continued: “The existing works have undoubtedly resulted in an impact to the character and appearance of this semi-rural area, which would only be exacerbated by this proposed scheme.

“That said, the necessity of the facility and the benefit it brings to the county borough and its residents is a key consideration as is the extension of an existing site rather than the creation of a new or additional facility elsewhere to meet demand.

“In this instance, while regrettable, it is considered the loss of open countryside in this location and to the degree that has occurred or would occur is outweighed by the benefits of the facility which processes much of RCT’s residents’ recyclable materials, a process that must continue so that the council’s own, and Welsh Government’s, sustainability targets can be met.

“While it is accepted the facility results in a degree of impact to the amenities of the closest residents, and would continue to do so, appropriate mitigation measures would be introduced that will ensure any current impacts are reduced to a degree where any future impacts would not be considered significant enough to warrant refusal of the application.”

‘Regrettable’

They continued: “The proposed enclosure of the private recycling yard will result in a considerable industrial unit being introduced at the site, a structure that will certainly have an impact upon the character and appearance of this semi-rural area.

“But the unit would be of a comparable design to many other units on the adjacent industrial estate and would be finished in an appropriate agricultural green colour, factors that would each ensure the structure will appear as a ‘rounding-off’ of the industrial estate in this area, reducing any prominence from the open countryside beyond.

“It has also been demonstrated that the impact of the development upon biodiversity and ecology can be appropriately mitigated, and that a suitable land drainage scheme can be implemented on site.

“Subsequently, while it is accepted the development is not strictly in accordance with all relevant local and national planning policy guidance, it is, in the planning balance, considered the benefits of the scheme outweigh the negative impacts.”

Planning committee chair councillor Ross Williams said the encroachment into the countryside was regrettable but not as regrettable as if it were in a more urban area.

Construction is expected to begin in 2026.