Red Dwarf star Chris Barrie travels on ‘Red Dwarf Train’ to Llangollen Comic Con

Fans gathered in north Wales this weekend as Chris Barrie helped launch a new partnership between a heritage railway and one of the country’s biggest pop culture events.

The actor, best known for his role in the cult sci-fi sitcom Red Dwarf, travelled on a special “Red Dwarf Train” service from Corwen to Llangollen on Saturday morning ahead of Wales Comic Con.

Dozens of fans turned out at Corwen station to see Barrie board the train, which carried him through the Dee Valley to the convention, where thousands of visitors are expected over the weekend.

The visit marked the start of a new collaboration between the Llangollen and Corwen Railway and Wales Comic Con, aimed at linking tourism, heritage and entertainment.

Paul Bailey, representing the railway, said the event had been a great success.

“It has been absolutely fantastic. It was so great to welcome Chris Barrie to the railway,” he said.

“He was a brilliant guest – a great sport and incredibly knowledgeable about steam trains. You could really see his passion for heritage railways, and it meant a lot to both our volunteers and the fans who came along to see him.”

During his visit, Barrie spent time with volunteer crews and climbed onto the footplate of a working steam locomotive, taking part in tasks including shovelling coal.

He described the experience as “something special”.

“I’ve had a fantastic time here and it was great to see so many fans up at the crack of dawn,” he said.

“Getting up on the footplate and experiencing a real working steam engine is something special. The team here are brilliant – so welcoming and clearly passionate about what they do.”

Joint events

Organisers say the partnership is expected to continue, with further joint events planned between the railway and Comic Con in the future. Barrie has also been invited to return for the railway’s upcoming Branch Line Gala.

The railway is running a full schedule of steam and diesel services across the weekend, giving visitors the opportunity to combine a scenic journey through the Dee Valley with a visit to the convention.

Wales Comic Con, held at Llangollen Pavilion, features a range of stars from film, television and gaming, and is expected to draw large crowds to the area.

Organisers have encouraged visitors to make the most of both attractions, highlighting the benefits for the local economy and tourism sector.