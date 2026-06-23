Red heat warning: Urgent travel warning advice issued for rail travellers

Nation Cymru staff

Transport for Wales and Network Rail have shared a joint statement regarding a Met Office red extreme heat warning, offering advice to travellers ahead of significant disruption to services and an expected surge in travellers to coastal destinations and Cardiff’s Blackweir Fields.

The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning from 09:00 on Wednesday 24 June to 21:00 on Thursday 25 June across parts of south Wales, the Midlands, and Southern England.

Temperatures could reach up to 38°C, which is likely to cause significant disruption to train services. Extreme heat can affect tracks, overhead power lines and trains, meaning services may be delayed or cancelled at short notice, or may take longer than usual due to speed restrictions.

Passengers are advised to take extra care when travelling. Please check your journey before setting off using our live map, app or website. Allow extra time as journeys may take longer than usual and bring plenty of water to stay hydrated. If you feel unwell, seek help from onboard or station staff.

Services to coastal destinations are expected to be very busy, and The Cure event at Blackweir Fields in Cardiff on Wednesday 24 June mean queuing systems will be in place at key stations.

If you no longer wish to travel on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25 June, your ticket can be used on Friday 26 June.

If you choose not to travel, these tickets are eligible for a full refund from the point of purchase, as long as the claim is made before 23:59 on the day before the ticket’s date.

You may also travel earlier than your scheduled travel time on these dates.

They have also asked passengers to “please be patient and follow staff guidance whilst travelling” with them.

For the latest information, visit http://tfw.wales/plan-a-journey or http://livemap.tfw.wales