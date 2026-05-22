Red Line protest comes to west Wales

Campaigners supporting Palestinian solidarity will carry a 500-metre “Red Line” through the streets of Cardigan as part of a protest highlighting the war in Gaza.

The demonstration, organised for Saturday 23 May, forms part of a wider campaign which has already seen the same symbolic fabric line displayed around the Houses of Parliament in London, the Senedd in Cardiff and at events in Carmarthen and Aberystwyth.

Organisers say the Red Line is intended as a peaceful visual protest drawing attention to what they describe as lines crossed during Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and to UK Government policy towards the conflict.

In a statement, organisers of the Cardigan event said: “We invite everyone to join us and help carry the Red Line to bring attention back to what is happening in Gaza, to stand with the people of Palestine to send a clear message to our government.

“While the government continues to find loopholes to allow arms to be sold to Israel, and while they pass laws to restrict our right simply to protest we are carrying the Red Line to visibly mark the line where humanity refuses to stay silent. Join us!”

The event is expected to take place in the town centre and follows a series of demonstrations held across Wales and the UK calling for an end to the conflict and greater political pressure in support of Palestinian civilians.

Louise and Peter Weldon of Seagull Gallery also backed the action. They said: “The Gaza genocide is ongoing, intentional, and systematic destruction of the Palestinian people. It encompasses mass killings, and deliberate starvation. This cannot be tolerated and cannot continue.

“Peaceful demonstration is the way forward.”

Marchers are asked to assemble at Cambrian Quay at 1pm and will then walk through town with the Red Line